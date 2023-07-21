Margot Robbie swears by top Japanese beauty brand's foundation: 'It looks like skin, but it doesn’t budge'

Friday 21 July is officially Barbie day, and I'm totally fine with that. In fact, let's make it an annual holiday.

Margot Robbie - the star of the movie - is my latest girl crush, especially after all the promo for the movie when we all watched the actress nailing look after look in the run up to the movie's release.

With that in mind, it's come to my attention that 33-year-old Margot Robbie has a few go-to foundations that she just loves. We've unearthed an interview she did with British Vogue where she spilled the beans on her most-used skincare and makeup essentials.

Margot Robbie's makeup at the World Premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles

On the subject of makeup, she said: "For everyday I use either Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser or Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation mixed in with some moisturiser, or if I go to events I use Suqqu Foundation. That sh*t doesn’t come off. It looks like skin, but it doesn’t budge. I haven’t found another foundation that stays on like that without looking heavy."

While I've not tried Ellis Faas before, the other two products I also think are brilliant. Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturiser is a dream to apply and also gets the seal of approval from many celebrities.

Like Margot, I like to wear a heavier foundation for an event (ok, my events are slightly different to her events but whatever!) and the Suqqu Foundation is a hero for long-lasting foundation. It's the kind of makeup you wear and you feel flawless. I'm 39-years-old and the Japanese brand's foundation blends seamlessly and doesn't settle into fine lines or wrinkles. It also gives a lovely glow to the skin. I do think it's quite expensive but you don't need to apply much. I also like that it's in a jar (but that is personal taste as lots of people prefer bottles with pump action).

One of Margot Robbie's go-to products

The price tag might be to do with the fact that the foundation is infused with 13 Japanese-sourced extracts (think green tea and silk protein), so the formula leaves skin smooth and hydrated while blending seamlessly and staying luminous throughout the day.

The interview Margot did with Vogue might be a little old, and of course she's also a huge fan of Chanel makeup as well nowadays. The Aussie actress' makeup artist - the iconic Pati Dubroff - exclusively used Chanel beauty products on her celebrity client during the press tour for Barbie. Taking to Instagram, the makeup artist revealed that this was her favorite beauty looks out of all of them...

© Stuart C. Wilson Margot Robbie's makeup artist Pati Dubroff declared this look as her favorite during the press tour

She wrote: "Brit Barbie. This might be my favorite makeup from the whole tour. Margot Robbie IS a dream face to paint on." One of her go-to foundations was the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear in B30.

Another foundation I adore. So basically, what I'm trying to say here is that Margot Robbie and I are so alike and we could even share makeup bags on a night out and be best friends.

Margot Robbie's favourite foundations