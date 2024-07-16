Amazon slashes the price of this five-star hair loss treatment that users say "really works"

Hair-loss treatments are big news right now, as many of us look for ways to thicken our hair or to stop it falling out. One that gets consistently rave reviews is Nioxin’s Anti Hair Loss Treatment, and thanks to Amazon Prime's epic sale, you can try it for almost half price.

With over 40% during Amazon Prime, it’s a great time to try the intensive Nioxin hair serum. If hair loss, or thinning hair, is plaguing you, this could be your holy grail as it claims to reduce hair loss by 20% in just eight weeks. We like those odds.

Normally priced at £48, you can pick up a bottle for just £29.24 in the Amazon sale, saving you almost £20!

So what makes this treatment so wonderful? The Nioxin Anti-Hair Loss Serum with Sandalore is a leave-in treatment, designed to improve your hair’s anchorage. It claims to thicken from the first application, with ingredients clinically proven to improve hair loss. There’s caffeine, a brilliant ingredient to improve blood circulation; lauric acid and niacinamide that penetrate the hair strands to make them wider and leave the hair thicker, stronger and fuller; and Sandalore to improve hair anchorage, and reduce hair loss by 20% in just 8 weeks.

Nioxin Sandalore Anti Hair Loss Treatment Serum

If you’ve never heard of Sandalore, let’s have a quick science lesson. It’s a synthetic sandalwood fragrance that, according to Nioxin, hair follicles can ‘smell’ and in turns stimulates hair growth by prolonging the growth stage of hair and delaying the loss stage.

The brand recommends using 12-15 pumps every morning and evening, on dry hair, and style as usual.

On Amazon, the product gets four to five stars across the board from satisfied shoppers. “Within days there was a lot less hair fall!” commented one happy Amazon customer. “I'm on my second bottle and I can highly recommend this for fine delicate hair. It gives volume without making hair greasy,” wrote another.

© Nioxin Shoppers claim Nioxin's hair loss treatment "gives volume" and "stops hair falling out"

One shopper was really happy with the treatment. “I bought this on a whim and I am so glad I did. I don't know if it's just some styling effect so far but my hair *seems* thicker - from first use! It styles much better and just doesn't feel as sparse and lifeless. I'm really happy.”