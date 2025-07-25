A royal hairdresser just revealed the fine hair products that 'really work' on thinning locks

Royal hairdresser Richard Ward - yes he who styled Princess Kate's hair for her wedding to Prince William - took to the Lorraine show on Thursday to let viewers in on his trade secrets as to how he tackles fine, thinning hair.

I for one have seen my once thick, glossy hair diminish over the years, especially once I hit 40. I've tried my fair share of hair loss products, including supplements, serums, shampoos and masks, not to mention in-salon treatments too, to varying success. And I'm always all ears when anyone - be it a celebrity, a friend, an influencer - tells me of a product they've used that actually works. So you can bet I sat up and took notice when Richard started to reveal his insider knowledge on the ITV morning show.

The London-based stylist revealed his fine hair saviours to Christine Lampard.

The hair guru is known for styling Princess Kate's hair on her wedding day to Prince William.

Chatting to Christine Lampard, who is standing in as host for Lorraine Kelly, Richard highlighted just how he tricks, teases and treats fine hair. After all, this is a man who the royals trust with their hair, not to mention a slew of famous heads of hair who flock to his Chelsea metrospa.

Richard was invited onto the show following Lorraine Kelly's incredible moment three weeks ago when the Scottish TV presenter removed her thickening hair extensions live on air. Go Lorraine! Proving that even celebrities suffer from the dreaded thinning hair, and have to rely on tricks of the trade to make it look thicker and fuller.

After showing viewers how to style fine hair on a gorgeous model, he revealed the thinning hair products he recommends, telling Christine, "these are the ones I know work", including shampoo, supplements and sprays...

The thinning hair supplements

"I swear by these" Richard said, "I have seen incredible results on new hair growth. I take it every day of my life."

The daily hair loss supplements should be taken twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening, and results are expected to be seen after three months of continued. Packed with hair loving vitamins and nutrients, Richard advised that you have to be consistent with taking this hair supplement to see results.

Several celebrities have publicly stated they use or endorse Viviscal, including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, and Cate Blanchett.

The hair thickening kit

Richard calls Nioxin's Hair Thickening Systems "fantastic". "I've seen it work," he adds.

There's a range of kits to choose from, depending on the severity of hair loss, with each 'system' including three key products designed to cleanse the scalp, improving the area to encourage hair growth and to thicken the appearance of thinning, fragile hair.

Healthy hair ingredients like niacinamide and biotin feature.

The thinning hair shampoo

Richard said he's heard nothing but amazing things about the Fulvic Shampoo, also loved by Nigella Lawson who called it "life-changing". It's full of fulvic acid, a gentle way to cleanse the scalp and make it a healthy, strong environment to encourage hair growth.

The thickening hairspray

Richard calls the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray "one of my favourite products". The spray should be used on wet hair, and Richard advises the key to maximising volume, even on fine hair, is to spritz as you go - spray it in sections of the hair as you blow-dry.

He does warn it has quite a strong hold so to "be careful with this one, as it is quite strong but I do love it."

The bulk building spritz

The Colour Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray is the one Richard named as "giving volume and bulk to the hair, which is what people want when they've got fine thinning hair."

This spritz is lauded by reviewers for doing just that, without making the hair sticky or stiff, but leaving it bouncy and uplifted. Use on wet or dry hair.

The repairing mousse

Interestingly, Richard revealed he wasn't a fan of a mousse until he discovered the Kérastase Densifique Mousse Densimorphose. "A lot of styling products that are designed to give volume to the hair can make them sticky, and it's one of the only mousses I've found that gives volume without it being sticky. It gives a lot of texture to the hair as well," he added.

As for in the salon, Richard revealed it's the mousse the team the use the most.

Looking at the benefits of the product, it not only adds plumpness to the hair thanks to the hyaluronic acid, but the added ingredients of luco-peptides are said to help repair past damage. Apply using a comb to wet or towel dried hair, moving the product through strands from root to tip, and style as normal.