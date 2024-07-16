The fan favourite Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner is majorly discounted for Amazon Prime - run, don't walk

Amazon Prime is the time to get shopping those big ticket items for less, and if its a new vacuum cleaner you're in the market for, get clicking on the Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner - it's on sale, with 40% off and gets nothing but praise from shoppers.

Dubbed as the vacuum cleaner to elevate your cleaning game, during the Amazon Prime sale, the device is reduced from £429.99 to just £249.99, saving you an eye-watering £180. Think of what you could use that money on!

What sets the Shark Stratos vacuum apart are a few of its special features: the Clean Sense IQ technology, the anti-hair wrap design and the unique anti-odour feature just to name a few. The Clean Sense IQ basically detects how dirty your floor is and sets the suction accordingly, even revealing on screen when the spot is perfectly clean. The anti-hair wrap design means no cutting hairs from the bottom of your vacuum once every few months, just imagine waving goodbye to that awful job.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap Plus Clean Sense IQ senses dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power

DuoClean floorhead glides from carpets to hard floors, with 2 motorised brush-rolls in 1 floorhead

Anti-odour technology

120-minute run time, with two rechargeable batteries



Five-year warranty

Then, the anti-odour refill compartment keeps your carpets smelling fresh as you whip around with the vacuum five minutes before guests arrive. We never knew we needed this function in our lives until now.

This one has a run time of 60 minutes, without the need to charge, and there's one with 120 minute run time version too if you need a longer battery life.

As well as over 850 Amazon shoppers, who gave this cleaning tool four stars or above, cleanfluencer Mrs.Hinch has long been a fan of Shark products.

Shark Stratos tried & tested

We've road tested this very model and the results were utterly jaw-dropping. Be prepared to be amazed at the amount of dust that comes out of the carpets you already thought were clean. Another handy feature is the flexible arm which folds in half allow you to glide under coffee tables and the like. It's also lightweight, so using it on things like stairs - and carrying it around the house - is nice and easy. For easy storage, use the folding arm so your vacuum doesn't topple over or need to be fixed to the wall. It's also small and easy to slot into a corner and hide away. The battery run time is actually great, and ideal for those of us who forget to recharge our devices after each use.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree. "I believe it is worth every penny. The suction is amazing and the cordless aspect makes it so easy to just pick up and hoover whenever you feel like it," one reviewed. "The Stratos seems to be incredibly powerful, more than coping with what we throw at, including dog hairs and long human hairs, which the anti hair wrap tech really copes well with, (no more unclogging hair is a revolution).The odour capsule provides a pleasant if slightly synthetic aroma which boosts the just hoovered feel of the house, and seems to reduce the affect that dogs can have on vacuums," another commented.

"I particularly love that if the vacuum senses a dirtier bit of the floor it automatically powers up so I don't have to think about it" one shopper commented, on the device's Clean Sense IQ technology.