Sha'Carri Richardson's super glossy lipstick at the Olympics has been revealed

Dominic Skinner, the head makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics and judge on BBC's Glow Up has taken to Instagram to share the exact lip product Sha'Carri Richardson applied on camera at the Olympics, right before she took home the silver medal at the 100m race over the weekend.

Revealing to his 614k followers, he said: "I've found it, it's this, it's the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick, $26 /£22, it is a beautiful high shine gloss stick and you just twist up what you need and apply straight to the lips. You can either sweep it on like you would a regular lip gloss or press it on like Sha'Carri did. You can use it with a lip pencil, or over lipstick or just on its own. This colour in particular, the one she used, is called Lower Cut."

The star sprinter creates a lot of headlines with her running skills (obviously) and her beauty skills, too. From the super long stiletto-shaped nails to the tattoos, you can't miss Sha'Carri when she hits the track, and nor would you want to.

In an interview with Nylon, Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about her beauty routine, saying: "I’ve always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best. I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good."

© Kevin Voigt Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States after the Women's' 100m Semi-Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

In the same interview she talks about the Olay Cleansing Melts. The Olay ambassador said: "Whether I win or lose, it is always a good feeling to be able to just decompress. To decompress, I definitely want to go to clean my face, and I use the Olay Cleansing Melts. Those are very hydrating and refreshing, and they get my mascara and liner off."

So what do other shoppers say about the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick? One happy shopper wrote: "I was nervous about purchasing because I don't like plumping anything but I was surprised when this was more like a menthol plump and not a tingly one! It's highly pigmented and the perfect shade of brown."

Another wrote: "I LOVE this gloss stick!! I've been searching for an 'easy to apply' va va voom, clear, buttery smear that makes my natural lips look amazing, while providing long-lasting moisture (I live in a dry climate). Oh my gosh. This. I wish I'd found it sooner. I've tried so many others! I'm ordering more for car, house, work, bedside, bag!!!"

© MAC Cosmetics The shade Lower Cut on three different skin tones

The reviews are mostly positive because of how the product looks like a lip balm, but shines like a gloss - and this was evident when seeing Sha'Carri on TV. It's non-sticky and it's a lightweight formula which nourishes lips and glides on to create a glossy, wet-lip look.

The plumping science involves menthol crystals which cool the lips, ginger root and capsicum extract brings the heat and coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil nourish the lips.