Simone Biles' go-to beauty products: I found her $5 lip liner & more winning faves

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the ultimate American icon, so when a photographer captured the gold medallist looking flawless and unbothered while applying her makeup on the sidelines during the 2024 Games in Paris the moment instantly became, well… iconic.

I immediately had to find out her faves, and of course everyone else was trying to do the same - so the products she was spotted using instantly went viral.

© Jamie Squire Simone is definitely the GOAT when it comes to gymnastics - but she's also now a beauty icon as fans rush to figure out what makeup she uses

Simone's Paris Olympics viral beauty moment

So which products was the 27-year-old using? TikTok fans quickly identified NYX's Slim Lip Pencil, although opinions have been divided on which of the on-trend brown shades she was applying.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil

There was no doubt about Simone’s very recognizable compact, though: Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder. Yes, the exact pressed powder that made headlines with another sports-related viral moment when Fenty founder Rihanna touched up her makeup with it while on stage at the Super Bowl. It's a universal shade for all skin tones that helps extend the wear of your makeup - and the sleek compact is refillable!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

While Simone has been known to use MUAs for competition makeup, she has actually done her own makeup for years. In a 2020 YouTube video for Vogue, the athlete revealed: "I actually taught myself how to do my own makeup. I do trials and errors with makeup all the time if I want to do a new look. The process before a competition, I give myself an hour to do makeup – not that I need it! – but I take everything step by step. I’m so slow and I feel like it has to be perfect.”

Her secret to perfect lips

© Jean Catuffe

Since Fenty Beauty is a premium partner of the Olympics and the Paralympics, it hasn’t been unusual to spot its top sellers during the Paris Games. In fact, Simone slicked on a coat of Fenty Skin Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil, later, too.

For true followers of Simone's beauty routines, it's probably not a surprise that she chose the NYX liner for her big moment. The drugstore brand makes one of a handful of non-irritating lip products that she can use because she has very sensitive skin. (Editor's note: Same! I love a relatable queen.)

As she previously revealed during a get-ready-with-me TikTok: “My lips are allergic to almost every single product. They’ll break out really bad with lip stains, lipsticks, lip glosses, except for like three brands,” she continued, noting her faves are Laneige NYX and Charlotte Tilbury. “If I use anything else, my lips burn and literally crack and peel off.”

If you're taking notes: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat - Pillow Talk Intense and Laneige Glowy Lip Balm are two of the superstar’s favorite lip products.

The sweat-proof setting sprays she swears by

© Instagram/Simone Biles

But what other beauty secrets has Simone revealed? Well, if you want a champion-level sweat proof makeup like Simone’s you’ll need three steps: finish then set for a dewy, longer-lasting look and, finally, use a fixing spray – that essential step to make sure your look really goes the distance.

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Finish Setting Spray

If you're wondering which brands to use, Simone’s Dallas-based makeup artist Alayza Casey revealed that she used a trio of products to ensure that the star’s makeup stayed perfect throughout her gruelling performances.

First, there’s the heat-resistant and waterproof Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray, which comes in various formulas like Bridal and oil control for up to 16+ hour wear. Then, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, loved by stars from Salma Hayek to Kate Moss.

Last but certainly not least a layer of Kryolan Fixing Spray which creates ‘an invisible protective film’, as described by the company - it’s so strong it’s used for sealing bodypaint.