I tried Marks & Spencer's viral hot pink suit - these are my honest thoughts

Marks & Spencer just dropped their new summer womenswear collection, and the stunning poolside campaign photos had me practically running to the store this week.

From a silky slip co-ord to a shell-embellished midi dress and a sparkling knitted two-piece, my shopping list was seriously long, but it was the satin pink trouser suit that I instantly spotted when I walked through the door.

The two-piece comes in a hot pink hue that's been trending for several seasons now - and it's truly gorgeous. As well as making the cut for potential wedding guest outfits, it would look amazing on a sunny holiday.

The tailored waistcoat is cut to a flattering longline shape with a belt to cinch you in at the waist and features two side pockets, while the trousers have a cool wide-leg silhouette and a subtle side zip for a sleek finish.

Available in UK sizes 6-24, and petite to long, they retail for £45 and £35 respectively. A bargain if you ask me as the quality feels great and the whole outfit is so comfortable.

If you're looking for something statement and stylish that you can still eat and drink all day in without having to think about adjusting, this trouser suit would be ideal.

The hot pink M&S suit is so versatile

Unsurprisingly there weren't many sizes left in stock in store (even in their London flagship), so I'm usually an 8 but pictured here wearing the waistcoat in a size 10, and it's definitely a bit too oversized. Likewise the trousers fit true to size, but I could only try them in petite (I'm 5'6), so unless you want a cropped finish I'd stick to your usual length.

I styled them with a pair of black strappy heeled sandals, but I'd also wear them with matching pink shoes à la M&S.

I love that you can mix and match the pieces too, dressing down the trousers with a white tee and trainers or wearing the waistcoat with a pair of straight-leg jeans.

If you're looking for a suit that's slightly more fitted, I've found another hot pink two-piece at Phase Eight. The coveted co-ord features a tailored single breasted blazer and matching tapered trousers.

Hot pink has been having a moment ever since Valentino sparked a frenzy in the fashion world with Pierpaolo Piccioli's almost entirely pink AW22 collection. That season also saw striking looks in the same shade from the likes of Prada, Loewe, Molly Goddard and Lanvin.

Celebrities and the street style set followed suit, with everyone from Zendaya to Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh wearing the hue, head to toe. But it wasn't a flash in the pan, with the release of the Barbie movie in summer 2023 reigniting everyone's obsession. It seems it's here to stay and I'm not mad about it.