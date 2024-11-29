This TikTok-loved "liquid gold" face oil from ESPA has 20% off for Black Friday - get shopping

It's Black Friday and I'm here to cut through the noise and bring you the viral beauty products that I'm shopping - and I've just found a face oil that one TikTokker described as "liquid gold" reduced by £11.

ESPA's Optimal Skin Pro-Serum has 20% off right now, and it caught my attention after TikTok star Keyla Remache raved about it as a product that "completely changed" her skin.

The serum, packed with nutrients, is a glow-giving, hydrating wonder that nourishes the skin to leave it looking super healthy and gorgeously radiant. In the serum, which is gentle enough even for sensitive skin, you'll find Sunflower Concentrate to moisturise and help to improve the appearance, suppleness and smoothness of the skin; Balloon Vine & Black Currant Seed Oil, which replenishes dehydrated skin with moisture and Omegas to protect the skin’s moisture barrier.

The product is rounded off with brightening Turmeric, replenishing Sea Fennel plus Essential Oils Tangerine, Cedar, and Jasmine which make it smell incredible.

It's not just TikTok where the product has been lauded. It gets five stars across the board from ESPA shoppers who rave about it. "Really brings out the glow in your face," one wrote. "I absolutely love this product, and by far is the best serum. It smells like I'm at a spa, and the texture and feel is perfect, light but with full coverage. I've got dry mature skin and it makes it feel fresh and soft instantly," another commented.

As it has active ingredients, it's a product to introduce slowly into your routine. After cleansing and toning, warm a few drops in your hands before applying to the face and following with your favourite moisturiser.

Along with the serum, ESPA is offering up to 50% off everything for Cyber Week, plus an extra 5% off. That includes bundles, Christmas gifting and home products too. Simply use the code ESPAXXXX5 at checkout to get the extra discount, all available until December 4.

Me? I'll be treating myself to the Winter Aromatherapy Collection to scent my home for the festive season. With warming notes of spiced cinnamon, clove and ginger, it's Christmas in a fragrance! Reduced to £92,you'll save £23 on it during Black Friday.

I'll also be snapping up the Pink Hair and Scalp Mud, reduced to £25.20, to help my hair stay healthy - I use it once a week to give my hair and scalp a good deep condition and nurture - plus the Isotonic Hydra Gel Eye Masks, just the thing to combat dark circles and puffy eyes, which I'm always suffering from at this time of year.