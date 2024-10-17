Miranda Lambert, 40, praises this $30 face cream: "It's my favorite"

Whether country queen Miranda Lambert is on stage at her Las Vegas residency, or at home on her 400-acre Tennessee farm, the Grammy Award winner is a girl after our own hearts with her surprisingly affordable skincare secret.

Miranda, 40, swears by a run of the mill drugstore beauty buy to keep her skin looking protected and hydrated whether she's on the road or with her animals on the farm - and the best part is, it's under $30.

The Hell On Heels singer is a big advocate of the Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, a cream that's designed to restore the skin's barrier and accelerate the skin's healing - ideal if you find your skin has a red hue to it, or you're outside for long periods of time.

Miranda Lambert glowed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

"This is one of my favorites," Miranda told Country Living magazine. "Whether I’m outside with the animals or on a long run on the road, I swear by this lotion to keep my skin protected and hydrated." The Texan native said she uses it to "help strengthen my skin's barrier".

Miranda's natural, healthy glow is one we all covet, and this lotion seems to be one of her secret weapons. I'm a big fan of Eau Thermale, especially when the weather is colder or I've been less than kind to my skin.

Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $28 at Amazon

In the past, when my skin has had a dry patch or is particularly sensitive, this $28 cream immediately soothes and reduces redness. Over time, with use, it helped to strengthen my skin's barrier, ultimately reducing redness. I always have this in my beauty kit, even in sunny weather, as it's a bit of a miracle product that I never want to be without - just in case.

Another of its merits is its ability to help reduce scarring or stubborn marks on the skin. The copper-zinc sulfate complex promotes a healthy skin environment, giving your complexion the chance to heal and maintain. Some users even swear by it for cuts, grazes, diaper rash and chapped skin.

Miranda admits she's a big moisturizer girl, especially during her Vegas residency where she had to adapt her skincare routine to deal with the dry heat encountered there. "Moisturizer and sunscreen are my secret weapons," she said.

The Y'All Eat Yet? cookbook author also swears by the celebrity-favorite Laneige and it's range of overnight masks. "I love all of the Laneige hydration products to keep me going – especially this lip mask".

© Instagram Miranda Lambert with husband Brendan McLoughlin

She's in good company, as the $24 Laneige Lip Mask has achieved cult status thanks to it slew of famous faces who use it, including Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Kate Moss and Charli XCX.

The ultra-nourishing mask is as easy to apply as a chapstick; simply apply before bed and awake to super hydrated, plump lips. Take it from Kelly Ripa, who said it keeps her lips "nice and juicy", plus the hoards of Amazon shoppers who give the "amazing" and "life-changing" product 5 stars. No wonder its a bestseller.