Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best black funeral dresses for 2024 & and the funeral style etiquette to follow
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

11 stylish black dresses you can wear to a funeral & the etiquette to follow

There is an unspoken dress code at funerals...

Kate Middleton style at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Share this:

It has been a tradition, and a sign of respect, to wear black to a funeral, but while some may wear a black dress, others may opt for a two-piece suit, or a skirt and blouse. 

We know funerals are about showing a sign of respect to lost loved ones, and the families of those grieving, so for those looking to follow the right dress code etiquette, we can lend a helping hand.

Do you have to wear black to a funeral?

It is a common tradition in the UK to wear black to a funeral, however, you don't have to follow this. Dark colours, including navy blue, or dark grey, are also deemed acceptable, while bright colours or prints are said to be distracting from the event at hand. 

Meghan Markle attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022© Karwai Tang
Meghan Markle attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in 2022

However, it is to the discretion of the lost loved one's family, and the guests, as on some occasions families encourage guests to wear bright colours as a celebration of the person’s life. Each case is unique, but we've stuck to dresses for this edit. 

How we chose funeral-appropriate black dresses

  • Colour: Ok, this might be an obvious one. We filtered our search to black. Navy is also acceptable but we kept it traditional for this edit.
  • Modesty: We looked for dresses that were deemed respectable - no cut-out dresses or backless dresses in this edit.
  • Speedy delivery: In times of grief you might have a million and one things to do before the funeral and finding a dress might be a last minute chore. To make things easier all these dresses have speedy delivery options.

Why you should trust me

"I haven't tried any of these dresses on, but I know what styles to show you, and I know from first-hand experience how overwhelming a funeral of a loved one can be. When my mum passed away in February 2021 my whole world fell apart. I remember my two sisters and I discussed what we'd wear to the funeral and I intended to wear a very plain black dress, but the night before I decided I wanted to go for something a bit more glamorous. I felt like my mum would want me to sparkle in some way, and as I was reading her eulogy I felt even more pressure. I ended up choosing a dress from my wardrobe that I had once worn to Magic Mike Live! (yes, really) but it was a velvet shift dress with long sleeves and it featured three sparkly rhinestone buttons at the neckline. It's a lovely dress but I'm not sure I can wear it again. It's worth bearing that in mind when you're choosing your outfit. 

"It was a chilly day in early March so I wore the knee-length dress with black tights, black boots and a black cape coat. The service was being recorded for family and friends that couldn't attend due to restrictions so I wore a black bow in my hair as I thought it would look nice on camera. I did feel nice on the day and "dressing up" put me in the mindset of the funeral being a celebration of my mum's life, but everyone grieves differently and ultimately it's about making it through the day in the best way you can. I hope you like my edit below. Sending love to you all."

  1. 1/11

    M&S Collection Collared Midi Wrap Dress

    M&S black funeral dress

    M&S Funeral Dress

    M&S has a whole host of black dresses, coats, jumpsuits and much more to shop online, from their own brands, as well as other retailers. 

    However, it is this sleek, classy and timeless black dress, which we believe is one of the most suitable for a funeral. 

  2. 2/11

    Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Long Sleeve Pleated Dress

    amazon black funeral dress

    Amazon Funeral Dress

    Amazon has a collection of dresses to shop, including appropriate black dresses for a funeral. 

    The long sleeve detail and stylish tea dress shape add a little extra touch to a classic black midi dress, but not too much to distract from the sad event. 

  3. 3/11

    ASOS Vila High Neck Ribbed Jumper Dress With Full Skirt

    asos Vila high neck ribbed jumper dress with full skirt in black

    ASOS Funeral Dress

    This polo neck dress from ASOS is a great funeral option. The design features a midi length and long sleeves which ensures it's warm enough for a chilly funeral service. 

  4. 4/11

    John Lewis Live Unlimited Curve Midi Shirt Dress In Black

    Live Unlimited Curve Midi Shirt Dress, Black

    John Lewis Funeral Dress

    For those looking for a stylish, yet formal, dress to wear to a funeral, we have found it. This Curve creation features a button-up design, but it's not too revealing that it’s inappropriate for the formal occasion.

  5. 5/11

    River Island Black Rib Asymmetric Bodycon Midi Dress

    River Island black funeral dress

    River Island Funeral Dress

    River Island's black shirt asymetric hem dress is modest yet modern, proving you don't have to buy something super grown-up to attend a funeral. This dress could be worn time and time again. 

  6. 6/11

    New Look Curves Animal Print Satin Twist Front Midaxi Dress

    New Look Curves Animal Print Satin Twist Front Midaxi Dress

    New Look Curves Funeral Dress

    Yes, this is a little bit of a gamble with it being low cut and with a subtle leopard print but at the funerals I've been to, black prints seems to be very respectful and the base colour on this dress is black so I think it would look very smart indeed. 

  7. 7/11

    Karen Millen Structured Crepe Tailored Roll Neck Pencil Midi Dress

    Structured Crepe Tailored Roll Neck Pencil Midi Dress

    Karen Millen Funeral Dress

    Or choose Karen's Millen's belted black dress – Princess Kate owns a similar one in yellow. It's structured and restrained with covered shoulders - an appropriate silhouette for a sombre occasion.

  8. 8/11

    Mango Black Shirt Dress

    mango shirt dress for a funeral

    Mango Funeral Dress

    Mango has created this smart shirt dress, with a flattering long sleeves, which makes this perfect for those attending a funeral, as it is simple, timeless yet formal. Layer with a blazer, or long tailored pea coat, heeled boots, or heeled court shoes.

  9. 9/11

    Boden Sleeve Detail Midi Dress

    Boden black funeral dress

    Boden Funeral Dress

    Boden's midi dress would look smart and dressy enough if you wanted to wear it again for an evening. It would also look very smart with thick black tights and a pair of black ballet flat shoes. 

  10. 10/11

    Phase Eight Kellia Black Knitted Midi Dress

    Phase Eight Kellia Black Knitted Midi Dress

    Phase Eight Funeral Dress

    For those who aren't sure what to wear to a funeral, this knitted dress is a good style to follow. The black Kellia dress is designed with a V-neckline, long sleeves and button detailing and best styled with tights and boots for the winter months.

  11. 11/11

    Hobbs Charley Black Dress

    hobbs black dress

    Hobbs Funeral Dress

    While a long-sleeved dress is often preferred at a funeral, this chic sleeveless design can be worn on its own or layered under a blazer, or over a blouse or shirt, which is why it is one design I recommend.  

Do you have to wear a hat to a funeral?

Similar to the colour scheme, this option is totally dependent on your preference. 

Wearing a hat, veil, or fascinator, is typically deemed a sign of respect, but it is not essential.

The general rule of thumb is subtlety is key so as not to distract from the funeral. 

What should you avoid wearing to a funeral? 

Funerals are a time you must show your respect, which is why casualwear is deemed inappropriate. 

We recommend avoiding short skirts, or dresses, as well as low-cut and revealing garments if possible. Some may also avoid sleeveless, off-the-shoulder dresses, or designs with spaghetti straps, in favour of covering their shoulders in a place of worship. 

T-shirts, vest tops, tracksuits, sandals or flip-flops are an absolute no-go.  

Some may choose to wear black thick leggings instead of tights under a dress, or jeans instead of trousers, and that is a decision only you can make. 

You may also like

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more