9 best leather dresses for an effortlessly chic look - plus styling tips on how to wear the trend

The leather dress is popping up all over the high street and the red carpet, and I can see why. It’s an innately sexy, vampy look that offers up a sleek aesthetic in shapes from pinafores to cami dresses and even puff-sleeved, voluminous skirted leather dresses – who said leather can’t be feminine?

The tide is starting to turn on leather dresses being reserved for the red carpet or a dressier occasion, with daytime appropriate leather shirt dresses dominating the shops and leather shift dresses coming in second. Of course, one of their greatest appeals is the versatility a leather dress affords you. Those shirt dresses in leather and shift dresses can be downplayed for the office and the ante upped for evening – just slip on a slim heel.

On the catwalk, Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant and Chloe all sent models down the runway in variations of the trend at the A/W 2023 shows, from peplum shapes to tunics and off-the-shoulder mini leather dresses.

I personally own a dark green leather pinafore dress, bought from Topshop years ago, that I still wheel out during this sort of weather. I layer a polo neck or long sleeve tee under and when I say I'm complimented constantly when I wear it, I'm not exaggerating.

Royals wearing leather dresses

For some royals, a leather dress has become a staple. Meghan Markle’s is perhaps the prettiest incarnation of one, worn to the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 closing ceremony.

Meghan Markle stunned in a leather Cult Gaia dress last year

Meghan’s peacock blue Raylene Gown from Cult Gaia featured the most intricate laser cut floral detailing, and the midi length added a touch of demure.

Queen Letizia wearing a leather dress in Madrid, 2019

Another royal, Queen Letizia, has worn a leather dress on repeated occasions, opting for a flowing shirt dress version.

How to wear a leather dress, now

The beauty of leather dresses is that they're versatile. Add a ribbed polo neck, boyfriend shirt or tee under a pinafore, cami or shift style, with sneakers or low-heeled boots, and you can whip off those layers for evening.

A masterclass in leather dress layering by an influencer in Paris

Leather shirt dresses are a one-stop outfit shop, dressed up or down with ease, and the cool girls even wear a leather trench or jacket over the top. The more leather the better.

Mollie King, Blake Lively and Misty Copeland wearing leather dresses

I love the oversized leather shirt dress look for bridging the casual yet smart gap, and for a super sexy, no messing evening look, get that leather cami like Mollie King, Blake Lively and Misty Copeland.

How I chose the best leather dresses