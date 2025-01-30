Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley makes a case for effortlessly cool double denim - shop the look
Subscribe
Cat Deeley makes a case for effortlessly cool double denim - shop the look
Cat Deeley denim

Cat Deeley makes a case for effortlessly cool double denim - shop the look

Cat looked amazing in her Canadian tux 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cat Deeley was ready for spring as she stepped out in head-to-toe denim to host This Morning on Thursday. 

The Canadian tux is without doubt a divisive fashion choice but I think they can look effortlessly cool, and Cat proved me right as she posed for a pre-show photo in her denim jacket and wide-leg jeans.

Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley wears Mint Velvet and DONNA IDA

The 48-year-old TV star wore Mint Velvet's Indigo Denim Cropped Jacket, which features a crew neckline, lightly voluminous puff sleeves finished with button cuffs, and button fastenings down the front. 

Priced at £115, it's a bit of an investment, but in the name of sustainability and style, it's worth spending that little bit extra on a classic piece you'll wear for years. Made from 99% cotton, it's available in sizes XS-XL.

EXACT MATCH: Mint Velvet Indigo Denim Cropped Jacket

Mint Velvet denim

Her jeans are the Minnie flared-leg pair she wears on repeat by DONNA IDA and I love it when she styles her outfits around them. Earlier this month, she looked so glam adding a metallic trophy jacket by Reiss.

Cat completed her look with brown pointed boots, ultra glowy makeup and a bouncy blow dry. 

If you want to recreate her look for less, Mango has a very similar cropped indigo denim jacket on sale with 60% off. Or if you want to really treat yourself, I love this one by Reformation. The Jori cropped jacket has decorative seams and a cool boxy silhouette. M&S has a similar pair of jeans that's an absolutely bargain at £29, but you'll have to hurry, they're selling out fast.

A popular look with the street style set, the beauty of a double denim outfit is you can throw it on with minimal thought and accessories. A wide-leg silhouette is the look du jour and this pairs perfectly with a cropped cut jacket. The trick is to match the denim shades exactly, which Cat has managed to do despite both pieces being from different brands. 

Make it even more effortless and casual by opting for an oversized denim jacket and a pair of trainers instead. Or elevate the look by wearing embellished jeans or a denim midi skirt with your cropped jacket, or even a denim waistcoat. Add a pair of heeled boots and you're ready to go.

Stella Maxwell styles a graphic denim jacket with straight-leg jeans © Getty, Jeremy Moeller
Stella Maxwell styles a graphic denim jacket with straight-leg jeans

Cat is in good company as the Canadian tux is no longer a look synonymous with Britney in 2001, it's been a go-to for the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, Katie Holmes and Rihanna.

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More