Cat Deeley makes a case for effortlessly cool double denim - shop the look

Cat Deeley was ready for spring as she stepped out in head-to-toe denim to host This Morning on Thursday.

The Canadian tux is without doubt a divisive fashion choice but I think they can look effortlessly cool, and Cat proved me right as she posed for a pre-show photo in her denim jacket and wide-leg jeans.

Cat Deeley wears Mint Velvet and DONNA IDA

The 48-year-old TV star wore Mint Velvet's Indigo Denim Cropped Jacket, which features a crew neckline, lightly voluminous puff sleeves finished with button cuffs, and button fastenings down the front.

Priced at £115, it's a bit of an investment, but in the name of sustainability and style, it's worth spending that little bit extra on a classic piece you'll wear for years. Made from 99% cotton, it's available in sizes XS-XL.

Her jeans are the Minnie flared-leg pair she wears on repeat by DONNA IDA and I love it when she styles her outfits around them. Earlier this month, she looked so glam adding a metallic trophy jacket by Reiss.

Cat completed her look with brown pointed boots, ultra glowy makeup and a bouncy blow dry.

If you want to recreate her look for less, Mango has a very similar cropped indigo denim jacket on sale with 60% off. Or if you want to really treat yourself, I love this one by Reformation. The Jori cropped jacket has decorative seams and a cool boxy silhouette. M&S has a similar pair of jeans that's an absolutely bargain at £29, but you'll have to hurry, they're selling out fast.

A popular look with the street style set, the beauty of a double denim outfit is you can throw it on with minimal thought and accessories. A wide-leg silhouette is the look du jour and this pairs perfectly with a cropped cut jacket. The trick is to match the denim shades exactly, which Cat has managed to do despite both pieces being from different brands.

Make it even more effortless and casual by opting for an oversized denim jacket and a pair of trainers instead. Or elevate the look by wearing embellished jeans or a denim midi skirt with your cropped jacket, or even a denim waistcoat. Add a pair of heeled boots and you're ready to go.

© Getty, Jeremy Moeller Stella Maxwell styles a graphic denim jacket with straight-leg jeans

Cat is in good company as the Canadian tux is no longer a look synonymous with Britney in 2001, it's been a go-to for the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, Katie Holmes and Rihanna.