Sutton Foster uses this French pharmacy $18 cleansing lotion - is this the secret to her skincare glow?

Sutton Foster is hitting the headlines for her romance with Hugh Jackman. The Broadway star and the Australian have been pictured on date nights, and suddenly everyone's obsessed with Hugh's new beau. Me? I'm of the Sutton Foster in Younger era, where she played a 40-year-old mom masquerading as a 26-year-old in the world of publishing. (Seriously, if you've not watched it, do yourself a favor and watch it on Netflix, it's just been added to it - Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann and Debi Mazer also star. There's seven seasons, so perfect for some January viewing, and Nico Tortorella, Sutton's love interest, is dreamy beyond belief).

Yes, I know Sutton is SO much more than Younger, but I digress. Going back to Sutton right now, the 49-year-old is starring in the Broadway musical Once Upon A Mattress and it's her flawless, stunning skin that has me as much in a chokehold as her burgeoning romance with Hugh.

Sutton Foster at the Once Upon a Mattress' Broadway Revival Opening Night

Having to wear heavy stage make-up night after night for her Broadway shows must take its toll on her skin, but Sutton has found the formula to keep hers looking tip top. And I love that it's a cheap makeup remover from Avene that she swears by to not only remove the layers of foundation, concealer and blush, but for keeping skin hydrated and happy too.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Sutton said she loves to wear "natural skin" and isn't hugely into makeup off-duty. But when it comes to skincare, she's pretty into it - and Avene's Micellar Water has pride of place in her beauty line-up.

Eau Thermale Avène Micellar Lotion Cleansing Water $18 at Amazon £15.49 at Amazon

The 3-in-1 no-rinse cleanser is ideal for those with sensitive skin, or skin that is being put through its paces, like Sutton's. I've used it before and it's the sort of product that I rely on for days my skin is particularly reactive, or feeling tight and generally unhappy.

I apply to a cotton pad and swipe over the skin, and in all honesty, it's as effective as more splurge-worthy micellar waters at removing traces of makeup, dirt and grease. I've used it on my face, lips and eyes too and experienced zero irritation.

© Instagram Sutton Foster's skin is stunning in a makeup free snap

Sutton is said to turn to Chantecaille's now discontinued Rose Eye Makeup Remover for removing mascara and eye makeup.

The mom of one has revealed she suffers from rosacea, so the Avene Micellar Water is ideal for those who suffer from the condition too. For reducing redness, she applies IS Clinical Sheald Recovery Balm, a product that uses are fans of for repairing and strengthening the skin's barrier, thus reducing sensitivity and redness. I've heard others use it for sunburn or post-treatment skin that can be on the sensitive side.

Sutton and Hugh met while performing in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. Hugh announced his split from Deborra-lee Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage while Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of ten years Ted Griffin late last year. Watch the video of their cute LA date night here.