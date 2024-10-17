Frankie Bridge is a goddess in red hot maxi dress - shop the look

Frankie Bridge attended the launch of Leonie Hanne and Club L London's debut collaboration on Wednesday night, and for anyone not already convinced to shop the luxe collection, her Instagram Stories will have you quickly making your way to the checkout.

Frankie, 35, shared several photos of herself wearing the Set The Bar Red Ruffle Maxi Dress in the bathrooms of London's opulent MAINE restaurant in Mayfair - and she looked stunning.

The former Saturdays singer and TV star captioned the post 'love this collab!' and I'd have to agree.

Frankie wore head-to-toe red for the launch of Leonie Hanne x Club L London

The siren red dress is made from a premium stretch crepe material and is cut with a sultry strapless neckline, falling to a floor-sweeping maxi length. It has a figure-hugging fit with a high thigh split, but what really sets it apart is the statement ruffle detail and romantic lace-up back.

The launch party was also attended by Katie Piper and Leah Meredith

Available in UK sizes 6-16, it retails for £180 and it also comes in plum, for a slightly more muted shade.

Frankie wore head-to-toe red, pairing the Club L London dress with scarlet pointed stiletto shoes and a red quilted Chanel handbag. I love it styled as part of a tonal all-red outfit, but red dresses are surprisingly versatile, also working well with black, nude or metallic accessories.

If you have a black tie event or a Christmas party coming up this winter, it's ideal. Red is of course very festive, but I'd wear this dress in the summer, too.

Leonie Hanne is known for her impeccable style, particularly her coveted occasionwear, so I'm not surprised to see this dreamy design in her collection. The influencer has worked with prestigious fashion houses from Gucci to Louis Vuitton and they've no doubt had an influence on her pieces.

The entire collection is now available online, and it's all super fun and very glamorous, with haute couture inspired dresses at far more affordable price points. Think sequins, feathers, oversized floral embellishments and statement silhouettes.

Shopping for a red dress this party season but have a slightly lower budget? Boohoo's Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress is a gorgeous option, and it's currently on sale for just £31. With its figure-skimming fit and cascading ruffles, it's so flattering. It also features a sleeveless cut and thigh-high split.