Frankie Bridge's leather trainers look designer - but they're just £40

From jackets to accessories, we can't get enough of suede this season. Loewe's now iconic Flow Runner trainers may have dropped several years ago, but the suede/nylon pair has never been more in demand.

Priced at £595, the retro style sneakers are most definitely an investment purchase, but Frankie Bridge has found a lookalike pair for a fraction of the price.

In her style round-up this week, the 35-year-old TV star shared her favourite loungewear looks for the new season and nailed casual-cool in a white tee, hoodie, leather joggers and the Loewe lookalike-trainers.

Frankie's trainers look amazing with leather trousers

Despite retailing for just £39.99 at Stradivarius, Frankie's trainers are made from real leather. The tan colour and suede-look material are so on trend, but I think you'll get wear out of these for seasons to come. They're mostly sold out on the brand's website but are still available to shop in every size via ASOS.

Like the sell-out Loewe pair, Frankie's have a sleek silhouette, subtle panelling, a textured leather outsole and reinforcement at the back of the heel.

The wide-leg leather joggers she paired them with are also from ASOS and cost just £38. The ultimate off-duty pair, they have a comfy elasticated waistband as well as functional pockets. She completed the look with a luxe sweatshirt by ASOS Edition and the brand's ultimate white T-shirt.

If you want to buy the real deal worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Mary-Kate Olsen, you can find them at MyTheresa. Inspired by 70s track shoes, they're without a doubt one of the coolest ways to wear suede this season. They feature black leather L appliqués on the side and are named after the waved sole that 'flows' from the bottom, wrapping around the heel and toe.

I love Frankie's outfit, but I'd also love to see her trainers styled as part of a tonal neutral colour-coordinated look. Think wide-leg white jeans and a neutral knit. Or a cream tracksuit. So easy to style, I think they'd even pair perfectly with white dresses when we hit the spring/summer season.