"Ladies, do not sleep on this!" Frankie Bridge inundated with compliments over high street coat

It's still freezing in the UK, but if there's one thing that would get me out of the house on this Blue Monday, it's wearing an ultra cool leopard print coat.

Frankie Bridge shared a photo wearing one in her style edit Frankie Faves this week, and I knew I had to have it immediately.

"So many of you have been asking about this coat you spotted me and @leahmeredith wearing this week," she wrote. "Well you'll be pleased to know it's in this week's @favesthedit. Be prepared because I'm predicting a sell out."

Frankie styled the Topshop coat with wide-leg jeans

The coat in question is from Topshop at ASOS, and has an amazing oversized print that will make even the most average outfit look stylish. As expected it's selling out super quickly. It's currently still available in sizes XS-XL, but you'll have to act fast.

"Ladies do not sleep on this coat!!! I am obsessed," Frankie continued. "Wore it out this weekend and had so many comments asking where it's from."

"With the shoulder pads, large print and maxi length, it looks really expensive."

With its longline, regular fit, this coat could be worn with everything from a classic jeans and T-shirt ensemble to a little black dress.

I love how Frankie styled hers with dark wide-leg jeans and a waisted white poplin shirt for an outfit you could wear to the office or out for drinks. She completed the look with heeled boots and a black suede bag, both of which are also from ASOS and still in stock.

If you're looking for a leopard print coat and your budget is a bit higher, this one from Rixo has been on my wish list for a long time. The Millie Coat in Bohemia Leopard has already sold out once thanks to its gorgeous hand-painted print, cool oversized cut, and soft brushed felt fabric. It's fully lined and also features a back split and button fastenings.

"Absolutely amazing, love love love can’t go wrong with Rixo - always amazing quality!" wrote one customer.

While another said: "Effortlessly stylish and the chicest coat I have ever laid eyes on. Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, the Milly elevates any outfit to a whole new level. Pro tip: downsize if you prefer a more fitted look."

If your budget is lower, H&M has this leopard print coat for just £59.99. Also fully lined, the single-breasted piece is made from a soft, felted fabric with wide peak lapels and buttons at the front.