Claudia Winkleman's dreamy white coat on The Piano Christmas Day special is in the sale

Claudia Winkleman will forever be my girl crush when it comes to fashion. Whether she's in velvet and sparkles on Strictly Come Dancing or fingerless gloves on The Traitors, I always seem to want whatever she's wearing.

Now, I can add a coat to the list of 'things Claudia Winkleman has made me want to buy' because I've tracked down the exact coat the TV star wore to film The Piano, a show she'll be starring in on Christmas Day at 7.05pm.

Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang are back with their iconic travelling piano, to celebrate Christmas at Battersea Power Station in London. It's a special festive get-together featuring some of the stand-out players from series two of the Channel 4 series.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman will be on our TV wearing this dreamy coat on Christmas Day

After seeing a trailer for the show, I spotted Claudia's beautiful white coat and immediately typed in Claudia's stylist, Sinead McKeefry, on Instagram as she often shares the details on her famous client's wardrobe.

Thankfully, she did six weeks ago when they filmed the series at Battersea Power Station. Claudia can be seen wearing the ME+EM Wool-Blend Military A-Line Coat in Ivory, and the coat is in the brand's winter sale. Winning! Originally priced at £550, the coat can now be purchased for £385, that's a saving of £165.

The website describes the coat as "a military-inspired spin on a classic layering staple". It’s made from a wool-blend bouclé fabric with neat notched lapels and ornate bronze-toned buttons.

What I love about ME+EM is how it gives you recommendation when it comes to fit. For this coat it's advised that you take your regular size.

If the ME+EM coat is out of your price range, I've tried to find a cheaper coat with a similar look. It wasn't easy - but I have managed to find this A-line cream coat from H&M that's a new arrival. Priced at £44.99 this could be a great alternative if you want to copy Claudia.

Sinead styled the high-street coat to perfection, opting for black leggings, and black knit and a pair of Legres lace-up flat boots, priced at £695. These are designed in London and handmade in a century-old Italian factory. If you're looking to copy the look but for less, try H&M for a £29.99 pair that will go with lots of things in your wardrobe.

People couldn't resist posting their love of the look, with one fan commenting: "Great look. Claudia looks so polished. Love her signature coat and jumper look this time of year. Those boots are fab. I've not long bought the doc Martins she wears."

Another wrote: "Claudia Winkleman looks effortlessly amazing in quite literally *any thing*. If you put a black bin bag on her with gold jewellery and killer heels she’d still look amazing."