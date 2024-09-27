Claudia Winkleman makes a case for striped knitwear with her new Marks & Spencer ad campaign

Claudia Winkleman is known for her effortlessly chic sense of style (along with her iconic fringe, of course) – and the star's new collaboration with Marks & Spencer is giving us major wardrobe inspo for autumn.

Marks & Spencer introduced Claudia as their new ambassador on Instagram, and the Traitor's presenter looked incredible for the shoot in head-to-toe JAEGER. The star wore a stylish knitted jumper, a pair of cigarette trousers, and a black longline coat from the British heritage brand, all of which are stocked on the M&S site.

© Marks & Spencer Claudia has been announced as the latest M&S ambassador

The 52-year-old completed the look with a pair of lace-up shoes and her signature smokey eye. And if this look doesn't inspire you to build your capsule collection for the new season, I don't know what will.

M&S's website describes JAEGER's collection as "a new era of effortless elevated pieces", and Claudia's outfit is giving just that. The Strictly host's knitted jumper features a V-neck, a slouchy fit, and dropped shoulders that are perfect for layering, with classic Breton stripes for a touch of elegance.

Made with mohair-blend yarn spun with wool, the cosy style will be an essential for the cooler weather. I'd recommend chanelling Claudia with a pair of tailored trousers, loafers, and a long coat for days in the office, or opt for mom jeans and white trainers for a laid-back finish.

© M&S Claudia looked so chic in head-to-toe JAEGER

Chunky gold jewellery will also elevate the look nicely, and I could see the comfy knit being worn beneath the trending barn jackets or and oversized leather jackets this autumn.

A timeless Parisian-style trend, Breton patterns return every year. The classic stripe print gives a sophisticated feel while being subtle enough to wear in countless ways, and the Princess of Wales is a long-time fan of the style.

JAEGER Mohair Blend V-Neck Stripe Jumper £115 AT M&S

Princess Kate has been spotted in the blue and white stripe print on several occasions, and my favourite look was when she stepped out in a fitted Breton top which she tucked into her tailored ankle-grazing trousers. The 42-year-old rounded off the elegant outfit with a pair of navy block heels and a statement red clutch that perfectly contrasted the navy hues.

If you're feeling inspired by Claudia's striped ensemble, there are plenty of alternatives across the high street. New Look has a similar crew neck jumper that would make a great workwear staple, while Mango just dropped a Breton striped sweater with a high neck and a warm quarter zip.

Claudia's M&S look is bound to sell out fast. If you want to build your capsule wardrobe for the new season, the star's staple stripe knit needs be on your wishlist.