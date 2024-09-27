Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Claudia Winkleman makes a case for striped knitwear with her Marks & Spencer ad campaign
claudia winkleman and marks and spencer model on blue background

Claudia Winkleman makes a case for striped knitwear with her new Marks & Spencer ad campaign

The Strictly Come Dancing host has found the autumn jumper of dreams

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Claudia Winkleman is known for her effortlessly chic sense of style (along with her iconic fringe, of course) – and the star's new collaboration with Marks & Spencer is giving us major wardrobe inspo for autumn. 

Marks & Spencer introduced Claudia as their new ambassador on Instagram, and the Traitor's presenter looked incredible for the shoot in head-to-toe JAEGER. The star wore a stylish knitted jumper, a pair of cigarette trousers, and a black longline coat from the British heritage brand, all of which are stocked on the M&S site. 

claudia winkleman in marks and spencer ad © Marks & Spencer
Claudia has been announced as the latest M&S ambassador

The 52-year-old completed the look with a pair of lace-up shoes and her signature smokey eye. And if this look doesn't inspire you to build your capsule collection for the new season, I don't know what will. 

M&S's website describes JAEGER's collection as "a new era of effortless elevated pieces", and Claudia's outfit is giving just that. The Strictly host's knitted jumper features a V-neck, a slouchy fit, and dropped shoulders that are perfect for layering, with classic Breton stripes for a touch of elegance. 

Made with mohair-blend yarn spun with wool, the cosy style will be an essential for the cooler weather. I'd recommend chanelling Claudia with a pair of tailored trousers, loafers, and a long coat for days in the office, or opt for mom jeans and white trainers for a laid-back finish. 

claudia winkleman in marks and spencer © M&S
Claudia looked so chic in head-to-toe JAEGER

Chunky gold jewellery will also elevate the look nicely, and I could see the comfy knit being worn beneath the trending barn jackets or and oversized leather jackets this autumn. 

A timeless Parisian-style trend, Breton patterns return every year. The classic stripe print gives a sophisticated feel while being subtle enough to wear in countless ways, and the Princess of Wales is a long-time fan of the style

JAEGER Mohair Blend V-Neck Stripe Jumper

marks and spencer stripe jumper

Princess Kate has been spotted in the blue and white stripe print on several occasions, and my favourite look was when she stepped out in a fitted Breton top which she tucked into her tailored ankle-grazing trousers. The 42-year-old rounded off the elegant outfit with a pair of navy block heels and a statement red clutch that perfectly contrasted the navy hues. 

If you're feeling inspired by Claudia's striped ensemble, there are plenty of alternatives across the high street. New Look has a similar crew neck jumper that would make a great workwear staple, while Mango just dropped a Breton striped sweater with a high neck and a warm quarter zip. 

Claudia's M&S look is bound to sell out fast. If you want to build your capsule wardrobe for the new season, the star's staple stripe knit needs be on your wishlist.

