Kate Garraway makes a case for the chic white suit

Who doesn't love a white suit? Well, I just have to take one look at this suit and I know I'd spill my daily coffee on it, but Kate Garraway mustn't be as clumsy as me as her pristine nearly-white suit was the star of Thursday's Good Morning Britain.

White suits really are having a moment and actually, they don't really go out of style. Meghan Markle has worn one, the Princess of Wales has worn one, and now Kate Garraway has wowed us in white. The 57-year-old morning TV star is a big fan of Karen Millen, and for Thursday's show she debuted a three-piece Karen Millen suit.

Kate's stylist is Debbie Harper, and she often shares photos of her celebrity clients. She also styles the other female TV stars on Good Morning Britain, and even styles them for red carpet events too.

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway poses backstage at Good Morning Britain

What I love about this Karen Millen suit is that it can be worn as separates as well as together. I'd team the blazer with stonewash straight-leg jeans and a pair of white fashion trainers on a weekend. I'd wear the trousers with a pair of Adidas Gazelle trainers and a white tee to make the look more casual, and I'd wear the waistcoat for an evening look with heels.

Shop Kate Garraway's White Suit

Back in 2012, Kate did a very honest interview with FEMAIL to discuss her fashion faux pas over the years, and it was clear to see that Debbie is her right-hand woman when it comes to fashion.

Kate said: "Learning to dress for my age and body shape (after two children) is something I find very challenging. It’s not helped by the fact that the older I get, the less I care about what people think of my clothes.

"I’d love to dress fashionably without going too young, sexily without showing too much flesh and on-trend without looking too ‘try hard’. But, like so many women, I don’t always get it right. When you weigh it all up, it’s no wonder we all have so many fashion regrets."

If you're shopping for a new suit, you'll be pleased to know I've created a big roundup of the best suits for women. Opting for a chic two-piece (or three-piece in Kate's case!) is the perfect choice for transitioning seasons. If Karen Millen is out of your budget you may like this River Island co-ord consisting of this chic oversized blazer, £69, and matching fit and flared trousers, £39. Whichever suit you choose, just be careful when you're carrying your morning coffee...