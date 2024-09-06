Ranvir Singh wows in figure-flattering printed shirt dress that's perfect for autumn – and it's on sale

Ranvir Singh has upped the ante recently with her stylish outfits, and the star delighted ITV viewers on Friday in the most figure-flattering autumn dress.

The 47-year-old hosted Lorraine wearing a black Karen Millen Twist Front Shirt Dress with short sleeves and a statement butterfly print. The relaxed silhouette tied in perfectly at the waist with the matching belt, and Ranvir rounded off the look with a pair of black Daniel Footwear platform heels.

© Ranvir Singh Ranvir teamed the Karen Millen dress with a pair of black platform heels

Accessorised beautifully, the Good Morning Britain presenter opted for a gold watch and a pair of stud earrings in the same metallic hue, while her hair looked lovely in soft waves that fell just below her shoulder.

Ranvir's printed dress is currently reduced by 25% in the Karen Millen sale, but sizes are selling out fast, so if you love it you'll need to hurry.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Butterfly Twist Front Shirt Dress © Karen Millen £76.30 (SAVE 25%) AT KAREN MILLEN

As the UK weather begins to take a turn, now is the time to look out for transitional pieces that will see you through to the new season. Darker prints are a great option for transitional dressing as they'll pair with just about anything in your wardrobe. Dresses that will look just as stylish with espadrilles as they would with knee-high boots are great for seeing you through every season, and Ranvir's high street number is ticking all of the boxes.

If you're wearing the printed midi for a special occasion, I'd recommend channelling Ranvir by opting for black heels and gold jewellery, throwing in a matching clutch for day or evening events. For a more laid-back look that's office-friendly, switch out your heels for a pair of black buckle flats and a leather jacket for a chic autumn ensemble.

The same dress but with a mini cut is also available to shop in the sale, with a wrap-around waist and the same gorgeous butterfly print.

SIMILAR STYLE: Karen Millen Butterfly Wrap Mini Dress © Karen Millen £62.30 (SAVE 22%) AT KAREN MILLEN

Shirt dresses are one of the most flattering options around according to experts, as the relaxed cut brings the waist together with a belt without being too tight across the rest of the body. If you want to enhance the silhouette further, add a pair of strappy sandals to elongate the leg for an elegant finish.

Ranvir has been seriously impressing ITV viewers in recent weeks with her array of perfectly put-together looks. Earlier this week, the mother-of-one opted for a shirt dress once again, this time wearing a Phase Eight geometric print midi that she teamed with white heels. Before that, the star wore a Monsoon rose print midi dress with the prettiest ruffle trim – and we can't wait to see what the fashionable presenter wears next!