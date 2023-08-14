Skip to main contentSkip to footer
H&M's knit halter top is just like Meghan Markle's and you won't believe the price
Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

H&M's knit halter top is just like Meghan Markle's and you won't believe the price

The ivory halter top looks so much like Duchess of Sussex’s Anine Bing look

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears an Anine Bing top during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

I’ve been a royal style watcher for quite a while now, and when it comes to Meghan Markle's wardrobe, there are a few things you can count on, and flattering, classic pieces that stand the test of time are one of them. Enter: the Duchess of Sussex’s signature white halter top.

If you love Meghan's original Anine Bing 'Kylin' top as much as I do, there's some good news: H&M has a rib knit halterneck bodysuit that will help you get the look for much less.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023© Chris Jackson
Meghan wore an Anine Bing knit halter top as she joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The exact Anine Bing look is hard to find these days, but H&M's bodysuit is a great alternative. The halterneck body comes in sizes XS to XXL, and is priced at just $17.99 (£12.99). If the cream hue isn’t your style, the top also comes in black and olive green, too.

It’s such a versatile piece - you can wear it with loose-fitting tailored trousers like Meghan, or slip it on underneath a pair of wide leg jeans or midi skirt. It’s so light that it works for summer but will take you right into the autumn and beyond, just layer the look with a blazer or chunky cardigan and you’re ready to go.

The fact that it’s a bodysuit means it will fit smoothly underneath anything, even a pencil skirt, another of the Duchess’ signature looks.

Shoppers have given the look 4.3 stars on the H&M site, with the soft rib knit material standing out with comments like “feels nice” and “good quality”. 

The shoulder baring silhouette is such a flattering one, it’s no wonder Meghan has it on repeat. She loves halter necklines so much she even chose to wear one on her wedding day. Who could forget the moment the newlywed Duchess stepped out for her reception wearing a figure skimming ivory halter neck dress by Stella McCartney?

Meghan Markle wears a white halter neck gown at her 2018 with Prince Harry© WPA Pool
The Duchess of Sussex wears a white halter neck gown as she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their 2018 wedding

Five years later, the halter look is still in style. Meghan first wore her lightweight rib knit Anine Bing sleeveless halterneck top for the Invictus Games in Germany in September 2022 and more recently the mother-of-two was seen wearing the look while out and about in California. 

Shop more of Meghan's looks

We've been keeping track of the pieces that Duchess Meghan has been wearing, so you can shop her exact looks!

  2. 2/6

    Everlane shirt

    Everlane striped shirt as worn by Meghan Markle© Everlane

    Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan wore her Everlane shirt with a white blazer and dark shorts in May 2022 as she watched husband Prince Harry play polo.

    Everlane calls this the 'perfect button-down' - it's 100% cotton in a traditional twill for a silky smooth feel. 

  3. 3/6

    Catbird

    The Catbird Kitten Mitten bracelet as worn by Meghan Markle

    Catbird 'Kitten Mitten' Bracelet

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan looked fresh and chic wearing the bracelet at the Invictus Games at the Hague with a double breasted white blazer.

    Meghan's a big fan of Catbird's sustainable jewelry, and the Kitten Mitten is so pretty, plus it's made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold so it's eco-friendly too.

  4. 4/6

    Magic Linen

    magic linen toscana white

    Magic Linen 'Toscana' dress

    How Meghan styled it:

    We spotted Meghan wearing it with her Chanel cream and black ballet flats and a large straw hat from Janessa Leone.

    This dress, which comes in a whole array of hues, is so Meghan – it's minimalist, super chic and made from 100% linen... and it has pockets!

  5. 5/6

    DeMellier

    meghan markle demellier mini venice bag sale
    Duchess Meghan carried the DeMellier Mini Venice for one of her earliest royal engagements

    Mini Venice Bag

    How Meghan styled it:

    The Duchess of Sussex wore the bag along with one of her signature belted wrap coats in black for an outing in Wales.

    The Mini Venice by royal fave DeMellier - also loved by Princess Kate - is a luxury leather bag that can be worn three ways: as a top handle bag, crossbody or shoulder bag.

  6. 6/6

    Frame jeans

    frame white cropped jeans

    Frame Le High Skinny jeans in Blanc

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan teamed her white Frame jeans – it's a denim brand loved by stars from JLo to Hailey Bieber – with her trusty Max Mara coat and Chanel slingbacks. The royal was spotted during a makeup free outing near her Montecito home in August 2023.

    Meghan's white Frame jeans feature a high rise skinny fit and are made from premium superstretch denim.

Other topics

More Shopping

See more