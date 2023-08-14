The ivory halter top looks so much like Duchess of Sussex’s Anine Bing look

I’ve been a royal style watcher for quite a while now, and when it comes to Meghan Markle's wardrobe, there are a few things you can count on, and flattering, classic pieces that stand the test of time are one of them. Enter: the Duchess of Sussex’s signature white halter top.

If you love Meghan's original Anine Bing 'Kylin' top as much as I do, there's some good news: H&M has a rib knit halterneck bodysuit that will help you get the look for much less.

© Chris Jackson Meghan wore an Anine Bing knit halter top as she joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The exact Anine Bing look is hard to find these days, but H&M's bodysuit is a great alternative. The halterneck body comes in sizes XS to XXL, and is priced at just $17.99 (£12.99). If the cream hue isn’t your style, the top also comes in black and olive green, too.

It’s such a versatile piece - you can wear it with loose-fitting tailored trousers like Meghan, or slip it on underneath a pair of wide leg jeans or midi skirt. It’s so light that it works for summer but will take you right into the autumn and beyond, just layer the look with a blazer or chunky cardigan and you’re ready to go.

The fact that it’s a bodysuit means it will fit smoothly underneath anything, even a pencil skirt, another of the Duchess’ signature looks.

Shoppers have given the look 4.3 stars on the H&M site, with the soft rib knit material standing out with comments like “feels nice” and “good quality”.

The shoulder baring silhouette is such a flattering one, it’s no wonder Meghan has it on repeat. She loves halter necklines so much she even chose to wear one on her wedding day. Who could forget the moment the newlywed Duchess stepped out for her reception wearing a figure skimming ivory halter neck dress by Stella McCartney?

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Sussex wears a white halter neck gown as she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their 2018 wedding

Five years later, the halter look is still in style. Meghan first wore her lightweight rib knit Anine Bing sleeveless halterneck top for the Invictus Games in Germany in September 2022 and more recently the mother-of-two was seen wearing the look while out and about in California.

Shop more of Meghan's looks

We've been keeping track of the pieces that Duchess Meghan has been wearing, so you can shop her exact looks!