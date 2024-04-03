I've found the M&S straw bag of dreams for summer – and it could easily be mistaken for designer

If there's one thing Marks & Spencer knows how to do, it's a luxe-looking bag. From staple crossbody bags to glam clutches, the retailer has become the go-to for stylish accessories – and the latest release may be my favourite yet.

The new-in M&S Straw Shoulder Bag is everything I look for in a summer bag; it's large enough to carry essentials, has several straps to wear in multiple ways and of course, has a seriously stylish appearance. Retailing at £49.50/ $86.99, the arm candy looks far more expensive than it is, not to mention that it bears a striking resemblance to the Loewe £650 Paula's Ibiza Raffia Tote.

The straw bag comes in three colours

The M&S number comes in three shades; a classic wicker brown, a chocolate brown, and a statement pistachio green colour. I personally have my eye on the natural beige shade as it's versatile enough to go with everything in my wardrobe, and I think it would look incredible teamed with a white Broderie dress and a pair of black sandals during the summer.

I love the chunky straps for clutching or wearing on one shoulder, but the straw style also comes with a detachable faux leather strap for wearing across one shoulder, which could be handy for day trips on holiday. The bag has a magnetic fastening and an internal zip and slip pocket, which are all great for keeping your belongings safe.

Shoppers have praised the practical size of the shoulder bag, with one sharing that it fits her laptop while still leaving room for other essentials. While the straw design is lovely for beach days or trips to the park, I could definitely see the bag being worn during the summer for days in the office, and it would look so stylish paired with wide-leg trousers, a striped shirt and loafers.

Influencer Francesca Louise Cooney also opted for a chic workwear style when she modelled her M&S straw bag, opting for a pair of balloon trousers, a short trench coat, and ballet flats.

Other M&S reviewers have commented on the bag's sophisticated appearance, with one writing: "Fabulous bag, and gorgeous colour. I chose Chocolate, and although this bag is summery, it also looks classy & elegant, it's medium in size, and can hold plenty of necessities plus extras. It looks great with sandals, but it equally wouldn't look amiss in the office! I am not that tall, but the bag doesn’t swamp me, love it!"

Other retailers are also stocking their versions of the straw bag ready for the new season. H&M has dropped a £19 raffia-style shopper bag with a contrasting black strap, while John Lewis has a similar tote, featuring a two-tone black design with a matching strap.

Whether you have a holiday booked or want to level up your spring and summer outfits, M&S's raffia style bag is an amazing option for getting the designer look without breaking the bank, and I'm adding the beige shade to my basket before it sells out.