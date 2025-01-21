This hand cream is bought every three seconds - here's why it's so popular

There are beauty products that come and go and some that stand the test of time - L'Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream is, by all accounts, one that has not only grown in popularity since it was first introduced to the beauty world over 30 years ago, but has now become so iconic it can be identified by its tube. Not bad for a humble hand cream.

The bestselling hand cream has now reached a new following thanks to its rise on TikTok, and I for one have been a longtime fan. It's one of the first brands I think of when someone asks for a hand cream recommendation, because it not only hydrates my hands but is affordable too.

In fact, it's so popular that one tube is sold every three seconds around the world. That's some incredible numbers, but just what makes it such a bestseller? We did a deep dive...

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream - the lowdown

Made with 96% natural origin ingredients and vegan friendly, each tube of L'Occitane's hand cream includes 20% Shea Butter (organic and sustainably sourced through fair-trade partnerships with female producers in Africa), as well as a nourishing blend of argan and coconut oil. Infused with jasmine and ylang-ylang, the signature packaging is made from 95% recycled aluminium.

L'Occitane She Butter Hand Cream £23 at L'Occitane

As for the formula, the French brand describes it as a "fast-absorbing" cream that nourishes, hydrates, soothes and softens hands. Tested under dermatological supervision and microbiome-friendly, one of its most raved about qualities is the non-greasy feel - but does it live up to the hype?

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream - what we thought

I've personally been a fan of this hand cream for years. Being sent a tube during the recent cold snap meant I could really test out the cream and it's claims. I'd say the biggest plus of it is the non-greasy formula; it really doesn't feel oily on the hands and sinks in like a dream.

It left my hands soft and supple without the greasy-feeling residue you can sometimes get from other hand creams, and kept them smooth despite the adverse weather and the increased central heating.

One of my favourite things about this hand cream is the tube; it is chunky, hardy and I throw one in my handbag come rain or shine. To this day, no leaks (don't quote me on that) and I love that I can use it on the go without wanting to wipe my hands clean afterwards - one of the counterproductive qualities I often find with other products of the same ilk.

Another plus, it lasts ages. The standard 150ml is big, and you'll be hard pressed to get through a tube all winter. There is a smaller, more handbag friendly size at 30ml made from plastic, but I prefer the aluminium tube for my bag (and bedside!)

I can't say my hands look younger or wrinkle-free, but they definitely look hydrated and feel so unbelievably soft. Is it getting my hands through January? You bet it is.

HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle and Commerce Leanne Bayley said she's a convert now she's tried it, telling me: "I'm not a hand cream girly. In fact, I usually avoid them because I don't like the feel of them on my hands. But that was until I tried this one.... it's a game changer. I don't feel any residue, and my hands are now super soft. I'm someone who loves to have a manicure, and I've noticed that my nails look in much better condition since using this every day."

Hollie Brotherton, HELLO's Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer has also been testing the hand cream. "The combination of the cold weather and office heating has made my hands so dry in recent weeks, so I've been looking for a hydrating cream I can use daily and I'm loving this from L'Occitane. I usually hate the feeling of anything on my hands but this was surprisingly fast-absorbing despite its rich texture. My skin felt so soft and nourished after just a couple of applications, and a little goes a long way so I expect this tube will last me ages."

The reviews on L'Occitane echo our thoughts too. "A life saviour" wrote one happy shopper, while another called it "the best hand cream I've ever used." Another said it's brilliant for her "not old but dry" hands and another wrote: "I've been using this for years, it's simply the best hand cream around. It gives instant relief from dryness and has the most beautiful, subtle scent. Wouldn't use anything else!"

