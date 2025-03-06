My fave Skims swimsuit now comes in leopard print and I'm ready to add to basket

A couple of summers ago, I bought my first SKIMS swimsuit - the Signature Swim Zip-Front One-Piece in Onyx black - and I absolutely love it.

I’m not a bikini person (although I do own a couple) so I’m always on the lookout for great one-piece styles, and when I spotted this one, with a sporty design and good coverage - with the zip front you can show off as much or as little as you like - I had to buy it.

Like all SKIMS pieces, it turned out to be sexy, too, bringing out my inner Bond girl at the beach. (One caveat, it does have a very high cut leg, so be prepared.)

Could my fave sporty-sexy swimsuit get any better, though?

Kim Kardashian has decided the answer is YES, coming out with new colorways for the spring-summer 2025 SKIMS Swim collection.

The new styles include the zip-front one-piece in a very on-trend leopard print. If you loved the Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS collab’s vibe, this one’s for you.

The D&G looks were so much more expensive though – this swimsuit, also available in a zebra print and limited-edition shade, blue Tide – comes in at $100 / £100.

If you're not fond of the zip-front version, featuring a high crew neckline, there's also a limited-edition leopard print scoop neck version - it's not unlike Dolce & Gabbana’s designer look, $545 / £395 at Net-a-Porter.

© SKIMS The zip front swimsuit also comes in a tiger print

If you like the sporty open front style but aren’t into animal print (or SKIMS), I’ve tracked down some more zip- and button-front one-piece looks that you might like.

I think the Hunza G ‘Katya’ £165 / $230, with its contrast trim, full bottom coverage and UPF 50+ protection, is chic and practical, while Andie Swim, as loved by Demi Moore, has a button front look, The Malibu, $128 / £90, that comes in multiple colors.

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American does a compression zip-up swimsuit, $129 / £135 that looks so much like sister Kim’s - but it has a higher neckline and cheekier rear coverage. It also comes in a bold, highlighter green so you’ll really stand out poolside.

While these looks all have varying rear coverage, they all have the adjustable front in common. It's a detail I love because it helps you control bust coverage depending on your surroundings or your mood. All that's left to decide is whether you go for a more classic color or want to go wild in animal print.