Simone Biles's SKIMS t-shirt dress is selling out so fast I recommend you grab it ASAP

Are you as obsessed with Team USA gymnast Simone Biles as we are? Not only have I tracked down all of the Olympic gold medallist’s fave beauty products, I'm also adding her SKIMS Olympics t-shirt dress to my wish list.



In a Get Ready With Me Video on TikTok, as she prepared for the Olympic All-Around Final while applying one of her holy grail makeup secrets - Milk Makeup's Hydrogrip Primer - Simone also showed off her SKIMS cotton rib Olympic t-shirt mini dress, and I’m instantly a fan.

© Tom Weller/VOIGT Simone with her teammate (and SKIMS model!) Suni Lee

I am always telling people how much I love my SKIMS soft lounge dress because it’s really one of the softest dresses I own and I can imagine wearing this comfy oversized look, which is made from the brand’s signature ribbed cotton.

SKIMS cotton rib Olympic t-shirt mini dress as worn by Simone Biles $74 at Skims



The tee is perfect to cheer on Team USA (or to wear while getting ready to win a gold medal, if that's your thing!) or throw-it-on-and-go on a warm summer day. The short-sleeved dress has cool contrast trim and of course the official Paris Olympics graphics, and it comes in four colors: Simone's grey as well as red, white and navy.

The limited edition SKIMS for Team USA swim, lounge and underwear styles collection was created in support of the athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

© Skims Simone’s medal-winning gymnastics teammate Suni Lee stars in the SKIMS Team USA campaign, rocking a bralette and boy shorts from the collection

In fact, Simone’s medal-winning gymnastics teammate Suni Lee stars in the SKIMS Team USA campaign, rocking a red Fits Everybody bralette and boy shorts from the collection while showing off her jaw-dropping gymnastics skills and holding up an American flag.

The 21-year-old star joined fellow Olympians and Paralympians to show off the collection: from the Paralympics, champion swimmer Jessica Long and track and field star Nick Mayhugh, and Olympians Fred Kerley and Gabby Thomas (track and field) and Caeleb Dressel (swimming).

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian cheered the Olympics line of SKIMS on Instagram when the Paris 2024 Games kicked off July 26th, writing: “SKIMS FOR TEAM USA!!!! Let the games begin!” But with time running out on the Games - the closing ceremony is this Sunday August 11 - if you want to score some Team US merch from SKIMS or other trending brands you’ll want to add to basket ASAP.

Olympic looks from (left to right) PacSun, Old Navy and Ralph Lauren

So what’s hot? Well, Ralph Lauren’s Team USA looks are one winning option - after all, the designer officially dressed the squad with both uniforms and Olympic Villagewear.

At a much lower price point, Old Navy has some great limited-edition Olympics Collection looks that are going fast - like the unisex hoodies and kids styles, too.

Meanwhile, PacSun has a really fun line that is on my radar because 1) selected looks are on sale right now and 2) it has both Paris 2024 looks and retro-style pieces influenced by past Olympics. You can shop looks inspired by such iconic Games as London 1948, L.A. 1984 or Atlanta 1996.

And there’s always Amazon, of course, which is where you can find super affordable options - like this $17.99 tee - although they’re a bit more generic they’re still a fun (and fast) option to support Team USA.