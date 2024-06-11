Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson's Anthropologie midi dress is on sale but selling out so I found some lookalikes just in case
Kelly Clarkson's Anthropologie midi dress is on sale but selling out so I found some lookalikes just in case

The Kelly Clarkson show host wore a tennis-inspired polo midi dress that's now 44% off

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Zendaya’s tennis-themed movie Challengers sparked an interest in sporty street style for summer - and Kelly Clarkson showed us all how to execute a winning version of the trend with a sporty Anthropologie polo dress.

The singer and TV host wore the blue look on The Kelly Clarkson Show when Zendaya was her guest, serving up her own version of the tennis-inspired dress trend. Not only is Kelly's By Anthropologie dress still available, but it's on sale for 40% off!

Kelly Clarkson wore the sporty Anthropologie dress when Zendaya appeared on her show to talk about tennis movie 'Challengers'© NBC
Kelly Clarkson wore the sporty Anthropologie dress when Zendaya appeared on her show to talk about tennis movie 'Challengers'

The calf-length bodycon look will definitely help you up your style game with it’s figure-flattering vertical stripes and hourglass illusion shape color blocking. A V-neckline and contrasting polo collar complete the look. Love!

anthropologie colorblock polo midi dress as worn by kelly clarkson

Kelly's dress: By Anthropologie Colorblock Polo Midi Dress                    

$149.95 (SAVE 44%) at Anthropologie

Apparently I’m not alone in my adoration of this dress, though, because it’s only available in a few sizes right now. But I’m not taking this loss, so I rallied to find a match (or four) so you can copy the look, too.

best polo midi dresses
Kelly Clarkson-inspired looks by, (left to right) Amazon, Loewe, Treasure & Bond and Veronica Beard - shop them below

On Amazon, I spotted the $39.99 Merokeety maxi dress - it comes in 10 colors, including navy blue, all with a polo collar contrasting trim. Verified shoppers say it's "beautiful", "slimming" and "flattering" and some bought it in more than one shade.

If you're not wanting to spend a lot, and are looking for a lighter color, another budget friendly buy is the Treasure & Bond Polo Rib Cotton Blend Sweater Dress ($68), a slim-fitting rib knit dress that comes in ivory and soft heather grey.

Designer girlies, if you’re ready to splurge, you'll want to check out Loewe's polo dress, which is essentially the luxe version of the Anthropologie. Even better, it’s currently 40% off at Net-a-Porter.

Last but certainly not least, Meghan Markle fave Veronica Beard’s ‘Darien’ dress has a preppy vibe and is made from comfy ribbed Pima cotton-blend jersey - who’s ready for the country club?

And how to style this sportswear-inspired look? Well, you can elevate it with strappy platform sandals and hoop earrings like Kelly did to make it a little more dressed up, or lean into the sporty vibe with on-trend Sambas or white sneakers and a crossbody bag. 

To go quiet luxury, some flat Hermès-style sandals and a chic leather bag will have you ready for the country club.

You might not be hitting the tennis court with this look but you’ll definitely be a fashion smash!

