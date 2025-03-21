Drew Barrymore's oversized striped shirt is going to be my weekend uniform

Lately my weekend looks have consisted of a great button-down shirt and a comfortable pair of jeans - and Drew Barrymore’s look just gave me some more inspiration.

Drew’s been wearing a lot of trouser suits, waistcoats and ties lately, but her latest tailored menswear-inspired look let the button-down speak for itself.

© Getty Images Drew Barrymore loves a good button-down shirt

Earlier this week, to chat with Running Point’s Jay Ellis, she opted to leave the blazer aside and show off her chic oxford shirt.

I absolutely love a great striped button-down, and Drew looked so stylish in the wardrobe staple (which looks pretty similar to the look beloved by the Duchess of Sussex) that I just had to look for a lookalike to shop.

H&M is always a great place to start and I found an oversized look that’s so chic and can be worn all year round.

The Oversized Twill Shirt, £54.99 / $69.99 features woven stripes, and concealed front buttons, button cuffs and a yoke at the back for a truly tailored look. (The look is nearly sold out in the US, but H&M’s $29.99 poplin striped shirt is very similar.)

The best thing about this shirt style is that you can find a version at any price point. I found a similar look in linen at Anthropologie that would be just perfect for summer. The Anthropologie's Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve, £76 / $118 comes in regular, petite and plus sizes, and three other colours.

Amazon of course, has some options too - you can shop a similar look for £21.99 on Amazon UK, or if you’re in the US my pick is the Siliteelon Striped Shirt, $26.99, which has a 4.2-star rating from shoppers with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It also comes in over a dozen different shades of stripes.

© LK Bennett, Anthropologie I found lookalikes at Amazon, as well as LK Bennett, left, and Anthropologie, right

And Princess Kate favourite LK Bennett’s ‘Blythe’ top, £114 / $175 (SAVE 50%) is one that you’ll be able to wear for seasons to come - it has a wide brown stripe, and has a silk-satin feel, and has a sophisticated hidden contrasting trim underneath the buttons.

How to style a tan striped Oxford shirt

Drew styled her shirt with tailored grey trousers and a thin brown belt, but this shirt is so versatile you could wear it with anything, from a top to a beach cover up.

Tie it at the waist and team with a trending satin skirt in a tan or bronze tone and loafers or trainers for a Pinterest-worthy look, or keep it classically casual tucking it into high-waisted jeans and adding layers of necklaces to elevate - one of my go-to off-duty looks.

© Anthropologie Wear it with jeans, tailored trousers - or even as a beach cover up

It’s a great option for spring because it lets you play with layers by adding a blazer or trench, and if it’s chilly, you can wear it over a roll-neck top. And for summer, wear it open or tied at the waist with a vest (tank) top and shorts.

“I don't shop designer or expensive, but I do get turned on to everything that's happening in fashion, and then I want to bring that back into real life,” Drew said of her own style in an interview with People. The former child star also gave some wise styling advice: “Do what works for you and your body, and make your own rules because at the end of the day, if you're not comfortable, you're distracted. And you want to feel free and empowered.”

And, speaking as someone who owns more than one comfortable and classic striped shirt, I have to agree.