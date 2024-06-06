I've done the research and found Cat Deeley's polka dot dress - that's my occasion wear, sorted

Just when I think I've mastered the art of Cat Deeley's fashion choices on This Morning, she does a gear shift and swaps her usual smart-casual mix of jeans, blouses and jumpsuits for a beautiful occasionwear dress.
Thursday's show saw Cat go girly with a floaty, frilly polka dot dress from Whistles. With a midi length, split shoulder sleeves and a relaxed fit, it's a little different to your usual occasion wear vibes, especially with its smudged polka dot detailing and open back detailing. Called the 'Moon Spot Print Dress', it's available in sizes 6-20, on both Whistles and John Lewis.
For me, this dress is one of those you could wear to work, to a garden party, to a smarter event or a wedding. And with Ascot around the corner, it's not a bad shout for your race ready dressing - just add a fascinator, and accessories pulling out the green or cream colouring of the dress. For more Ascot inspiration, click on our guide on what to wear to the races.
One thing I would do is take a leaf out of Cat's style book, and add a belt. I'm not saying she's a belt-influencer, but I've noticed the 48-year-old does love to add one, especially a tan belt, to many of her This Morning ensembles.
In this case, it coordinates with her camel-brown strappy sandals, a suede Gianvito Rossi pair. Gold hoops and bangles, another Cat classic, finished her look off to perfection.
Polka dot dresses are always a timeless buy, and if you're looking to recreate Cat's look before payday, try this equally as cool River Island Swing Polka Dot Dress, £55. It is in brown, a key colour for SS24, and has the same fluttering sleeves and midi length as Cat's. A super versatile buy, it's a flattering fit with belted waist and v-neck. More similar to Cat's is a polka dot midi dress from Wallis, priced at £69 it has the same fluid top, nipped in waist and floaty sleeves with bigger, bolder polka dots.
Since taking over the presenting reigns from Holly Willoughby earlier this year, Cat appears to have made it a mission to champion the high street with her on-screen outfits. Brands like Mint Velvet and River Island are ones she's spotted in often, mixed with a sprinkling of designer labels or vintage pieces from her own wardrobe.
Cat cleverly taps into both classic and trends with her looks, making micro-trends you see on social media wearable, and classic trends modern. Yesterday saw Cat wear buttermilk jeans, the colour of the season, teamed with a super elegant white blouse, mixing the fashionable shade with a timeless top. Top marks Cat.