I've done the research and found Cat Deeley's polka dot dress - that's my occasion wear, sorted

Just when I think I've mastered the art of Cat Deeley's fashion choices on This Morning, she does a gear shift and swaps her usual smart-casual mix of jeans, blouses and jumpsuits for a beautiful occasionwear dress.

Thursday's show saw Cat go girly with a floaty, frilly polka dot dress from Whistles. With a midi length, split shoulder sleeves and a relaxed fit, it's a little different to your usual occasion wear vibes, especially with its smudged polka dot detailing and open back detailing. Called the 'Moon Spot Print Dress', it's available in sizes 6-20, on both Whistles and John Lewis.

Cat Deeley wearing Whistles on Thursday's This Morning

For me, this dress is one of those you could wear to work, to a garden party, to a smarter event or a wedding. And with Ascot around the corner, it's not a bad shout for your race ready dressing - just add a fascinator, and accessories pulling out the green or cream colouring of the dress. For more Ascot inspiration, click on our guide on what to wear to the races.

One thing I would do is take a leaf out of Cat's style book, and add a belt. I'm not saying she's a belt-influencer, but I've noticed the 48-year-old does love to add one, especially a tan belt, to many of her This Morning ensembles.

In this case, it coordinates with her camel-brown strappy sandals, a suede Gianvito Rossi pair. Gold hoops and bangles, another Cat classic, finished her look off to perfection.

Polka dot dresses are always a timeless buy, and if you're looking to recreate Cat's look before payday, try this equally as cool River Island Swing Polka Dot Dress, £55. It is in brown, a key colour for SS24, and has the same fluttering sleeves and midi length as Cat's. A super versatile buy, it's a flattering fit with belted waist and v-neck. More similar to Cat's is a polka dot midi dress from Wallis, priced at £69 it has the same fluid top, nipped in waist and floaty sleeves with bigger, bolder polka dots.

Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on This Morning

Since taking over the presenting reigns from Holly Willoughby earlier this year, Cat appears to have made it a mission to champion the high street with her on-screen outfits. Brands like Mint Velvet and River Island are ones she's spotted in often, mixed with a sprinkling of designer labels or vintage pieces from her own wardrobe.

Cat cleverly taps into both classic and trends with her looks, making micro-trends you see on social media wearable, and classic trends modern. Yesterday saw Cat wear buttermilk jeans, the colour of the season, teamed with a super elegant white blouse, mixing the fashionable shade with a timeless top. Top marks Cat.