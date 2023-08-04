Meghan Markle's striped birthday dress is selling fast - but here's where to shop 6 lookalikes

These Duchess of Sussex-inspired black and white striped dresses are super wearable and start at just £23

I’ve been royal style spotting, and Meghan Markle just topped my fashion favourites list! The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with husband Prince Harry for her 42nd birthday dinner in Montecito, California wearing a cool black and white striped bodycon dress by Posse.

The $239 dress is available for pre-order, but with the Meghan Effect surely having an impact it’s no doubt selling fast.

As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, the Duchess looked fabulous in the strapless look she and Harry enjoyed dinner at trendy Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant known to be a favourite with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Kourtney Kardashian.

Meghan Markle opted for this bold black and white striped look by Posse for her birthday night out with Prince Harry in Montecito

Meghan teamed the look with two luxury pieces: her favourite Cult Gaia ‘Nia’ clutch and Emme Parsons 'Cecilia' Sandals.

The Duchess' dress is a timeless yet trendy one – and, let’s face it, very affordable as far as royal looks go – but not everyone is ready for bandeau bodycon.

So I’ve hunted down some similar styles for less on the high street, with silhouettes ranging from minidresses to shirt dresses, all with the bold black and white stripe look that’s so hot for the season.

So if you’re looking for a Meghan Markle-style striped dress for less than £100, keep scrolling for my favourite looks…

The look for less

Monki’s sleeveless midi dress is in a warmer knit, so it is a great, and affordable, purchase ahead of autumn. I love how it's styled here with Barbie pink accessories for a pop of colour.

Satin cowl neck midis are a hot trend - for colder weather layer over a thin knit tee and top with a cosy cardigan.

Karen Millen’s military inspired summer knit is elevated with a high neck and button detail at the sides and is also available in white.

This Berskha style is so similar to Duchess Meghan's - and at less than £30, it's a royal bargain.

If you’re looking for a mini, Arket’s sleeveless recycled cotton dress has a fluted hem with a sunray effect stripe to show off your legs to perfection.

Meghan Markle loves a shirt dress - and so do we! This ASOS look blends two of the Duchess’ favorites, stripes and a button-front look, in a chic dress that’s versatile enough to wear all year round.

Shop Meghan Markle's exact birthday outfit

If you loved the Duchess of Sussex's outfit as much as we did, here's how to copy her exact outfit:

Meghan's Cult Gaia bag is hard to find, but you can shop it on the label's website. And those Emme Parsons sandals are an investment shoe that will last for years to come.

On Posse website, Meghan’s Theo strapless column dress, accessorised with the neutral, classic sandals and bag, is described as “both elegant and timeless. It's patterned with classic bone and black stripes and is designed for a close, figure-hugging fit.”

The chic dress, available in sizes XXS to XL, also has a long-sleeved cardigan to match – and it can be worn alone as a dress, too – making it the perfect transition look for autumn.