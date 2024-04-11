I'm still desperate for Meghan Markle's striped beach dress - but I've found this midi number & it's giving all the vibes but for less

I'm going on holiday in less than a fortnight so I am frantically last minute shopping for the perfect beach dress. While looking in the new-in section of Mint Velvet I had a real déjà vu moment when I saw a striped dress.

Why? Well, cast your mind back to 2018 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on their royal tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia. Side note: This was such an excting time to work at HELLO! and we all loved watching Meghan join her husband on this exciting royal tour. The fashion team had all eyes on her stunning outfits.

One of our absolute favourites was the striped Reformation dress she wore to meet royal well-wishers in Queensland's Fraser Island. With the thigh-high split, it was a daring look for the stylish royal but I just loved how relaxed she looked during this photo opp. Meghan looks great all the time, but when she looks comfortable, there's a different kind of glow to her.

© PA - PA Images Meghan Markle turned this Reformation dress into a bestseller when she was spotted at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island

Predictably, it sold out as soon as she was photographed wearing the dress, and even more predictably, the high-street rushed to create similar looking versions. From M&S to H&M, all the brands were quick to bring out their own take of her dress. I didn't jump on the trend back then but this £129 / $209 dress one I've spotted at Mint Velvet, well, do you know what? I think I might even prefer it.

I know this hasn't been designed to replicate Meghan's dress, and striped dresses are common in the spring and summer months, but seriously, just look at the model on the beach. If you don't say 'wow', are we even looking at the same photograph?

The dress is mid-length and features tie shoulder straps. It doesn't feature a thigh split like Meghan's, but whether you think it's a unique take on her tour summer dress, or whether you just love it regardless, it's a great buy if you have a vacation coming up.

As a Mint Velvet fan, I predict this is going to fly off the shelves. You could wear it à la Meghan and team with a pair of tan gladiator sandals (I love this pair from Marks & Spencer) or you could choose a pair of chunky black sandals like this pair from New Look. I personally think an espadrille shoe will work perfectly as well. You can't beat a pair of Castaner espadrilles - and Meghan would agree as well as she loves this brand.

Meghan's Reformation ‘Pineapple Dress’ was an instant hit with fashion fans - it originally retailed at $129 (approximately £102), but unfortunately, it is no longer available.

At the time, Meghan completed her beach outfit with her Karen Walker Northern Lights sunglasses and her Birks diamond bracelet, and the Adina Reyter pavé teardrop necklace which she layered with the Pascale Monvoisin Cauri Nº2 necklace.