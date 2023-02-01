ghd launches £379 Duet Style - a new tool that dries AND straightens hair at the same time 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prepare to scratch your heads with this one. The scientists and engineers at ghd have been busy creating the newest hair tool that is going to make you question everything - the Duet Style.

Let us answer some of those questions for you.

First up, what is the ghd Duet Style?

Ok, so brand new to market, the Duet Style is a hair tool that takes wet hair, dries it and STRAIGHTENS it all at the same time - without damaging the hair. Yes, really. Prepare to set your morning alarm 15 minutes later from now on.

ghd Duet Style, £399, ghd

But how does the ghd Duet Style work?

This is ghd we're talking about - they know their stuff. Taking 21 years of heated styling and drying expertise and combining the science of convection and conduction, ghd has gone one step further and created breakthrough Airfusion technology to bring together the power of air flow and the performance of actively heated styling plates to deliver a sleek, smooth and glossy hairstyle.

Featuring a unique ghd styling chamber which combines state-of-the-art internal airflow aerodynamics with four smart low-temperature plates, ghd duet style efficiently dries and styles hair simultaneously, with faster styling and superior hair results.

Model with half hair wet and the other side styled to perfection

Does the hair need to be wet to use the ghd Duet Style?

No, it doesn't. The touch of a button transforms the tool into a ghd styler (with airflow stopped) working at the optimum styling temperature of 185°C, for when hair is already dry and simply needs styling.

The Duet Style has a Shine Shot mode - what's that?

On the Duet Style there's a Shine Shot mode for use on dry hair only, as it transforms into a ghd styler operating at the optimal 185C styling temperature - delivering instant frizz-free results with 2x more shine.

Lazy girl hair at its finest!

What colours do the ghd Duet Style come in?

Duet Style is available in black and white.

How much is the ghd Duet Style?

It's priced at £379 / €399 and is available on ghdhair.com or in salons.

ghd's CEO, Jeroen Temmerman, said in a statement: "The new ghd duet style is a revolution in tech beauty, there is no other product globally that dries and styles at the same time, combining hot air and styling plates."

He added: "With ghd duet style we are transforming the way women style their hair and delivering even more good hair days around the world."

