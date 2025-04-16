Amanda Holden is a goddess in sultry red ruffle dress - shop the look

Red is definitely Amanda Holden's colour - as demonstrated in the promo shots for her new Netflix show, Cheat: Unfinished Business.

The 54-year-old TV star looked gorgeous in a scarlet maxi dress by De la Vali, an Ibiza-based label loved by the likes of Dua Lipa, Adwoa Aboah, and Cressida Bonas.

© Netflix Amanda looked red hot in the De la Vali dress

Founded on the Balearic island in 2017, the brand is all about vibrant colours and bohemian glamour, and Amanda's ruffle red dress was perfection for her debut on the new series - which is based in Mallorca and all about love and relationships.

Due for release on 30 April, Cheat is a dating show where Amanda reunites couples who have split due to infidelity. During the love retreat they'll be guided through their issues by relationship expert Paul Brunson, in the hopes they can reconcile.

I instantly knew I needed Amanda's dress, but sadly it's no longer available. However, I think London label Rat & Boa has a very similar vibe and they have some stunning red dresses you need in your occasionwear wardrobe.

Rat & Boa Sirena Dress £285 at Rat & Boa

The Sirena dress is a red maxi I'm obsessed with. Cut on the bias, a technique which allows fabric to mould to the body, it's so flattering. It also features draped shoulder detail, a subtle frill and a flower corsage. Or for a red dress with cascading ruffles, take a look at their iconic Cecelia dress.

If you're looking for something more affordable, I've found this siren red ruffle maxi dress on ASOS for just £48. It even has the same sultry split hem. Featuring delicate straps and a corset style top, it's ideal for any events where you want a showstopping outfit.

ASOS DESIGN Ruffle Edge Midaxi Dress £48 at ASOS

The beauty of a red dress is they work for both summer and the festive season, so you'll get plenty of mileage if you choose to invest in a more expensive piece. They exude glamour and romance, plus they require minimal accessories.

Go tonal with red shoes, like Amanda, or add a pair of black or nude strappy stilettos. Red also works with all hair colours and skin tones. It's worn by everyone from the royals to A-list celebrities, and from bikinis to occasionwear, it's a go-to aesthetic for Amanda.

The Heart Radio presenter admits hosting a dating show is her "dream job". I can't wait to see the rest of her wardrobe.