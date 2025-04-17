Christine Lampard's £15 makeup secret is genius - especially for summer 

We love Christine Lampard's style while stepping in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show, and she's been wearing some of the best spring outfits. From a butter yellow cardigan and navy skirt combination to a knitted cream dress from Mango, she's got her eye on what's hot on the high street.

And her makeup is just as flawless, with the most radiant skin and incredible eyebrows - honestly, she's glowing.

Christine Lampard's skin is so glowy!

And after a little digging, I found out that along with a roster of makeup heroes, her makeup artist Helen Hand uses a bargain £15 setting spray on Christine's finished look. Honestly, I think it's what takes her makeup from beautiful to downright stunning.

A setting spray is a summer beauty essential, not only for keeping makeup in place during warmer weather and stopping it slipping, but for adding radiance and removing any unwanted shiny areas.

These act as a final layer of security for your makeup, and Christine's is a bargain buy that I found at Sephora.

ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray © ONE/SIZE £15 at Sephora

She uses the ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, priced at £15 for a travel size. With an aerosol spray application, the non-sticky formula promises to set makeup for up to 16 hours. It features ingredients like Green Tea and Witch Hazel to absorb oil and help tighten pores, as well as locking in makeup with a blurred, flawless matte finish.

ONE/SIZE Setting Spray - what the reviews say

Long-lasting, waterproof and mattiyfing are the buzzwords from Sephora shoppers who have bought this product. Many said it left their makeup flawless and it stayed in place all day, even during humid conditions.

"One of the best settings sprays for oily skin, I’ve never had a setting spray so good it holds my make up for literal HOURS, my all-time favourite purchase!" reads one review. "When I need my makeup to be glued to my face this does the trick," reads another.

Another wrote: "This is my holy grail setting spray. It is the only setting spray I’ve tried that makes any sort of difference in my skin."

Christine's other makeup favourites

As for Christine's makeup, the products Helen has used this week on the 46-year-old presenter include the Rodial Blush Drops in Sunset Kiss, HOURGLASS Caution Extreme Lash Mascara and Chanel Les Beiges Foundation in two shades, B20 and B30, a great tip to follow if you are inbetween shades or need a slightly different shade when your skin is tanned.