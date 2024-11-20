Kacey Musgraves has the prettiest makeup and I've found the drugstore secret to her incredible lashes

Country singer Kacey Musgraves has some of the prettiest makeup in the business. It's a bold claim, but one I stand by when I'm scrolling her socials - her subtle rosy cheeks, the flawless dewy skin and those lashes are enough to have me running to my beauty cabinet, discarding all my makeup and buying only what queen Kacey uses. And her makeup artist is amazing at sharing Kacey's beauty products, which includes an affordable mascara that you buy on Amazon.

Currently on the Deeper Well world tour, Kacey's makeup artist Moani Lee has been giving the fans what they really want with intricate breakdowns of Kacey's current looks and products used to create them. As well as a slew of designer makeup like Gucci's Painted Veil lipstick, Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush in She's Flushed and Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, I noticed a product that my bank account was super happy to see.

Kacey Musgraves on the Grammy Awards red carpet

Kacey's lashes are down to not just falsies (from Kiss and Ardell Beauty) but a $22 mascara that gets rave reviews from its loyal shoppers. Kacey's makeup artist explained that after creating an eye makeup design, the 36-year-old's eyes are framed using Thrive Mascara Liquid Lash Extensions.

If it's lengthening, volumizing or a smudge-proof formula you've been searching for, this celebrity loved mascara appears to be something of an MVP. Kacey wears it throughout her live shows, and even wore it to the Grammys, so you know it has staying power.

To get Kacey's coquettish look, her makeup artist applies 2-3 coats on both the top and bottom lashes before applying false lashes; this helps to create a thicker, longer base and preps the lashes for Ardell Beauty's Wispie False Lashes.

The seven Grammy Award winner's fans couldn't love Kacey's look more. "Such a beautiful look" commented one fan with another calling Kacey the "Queen of beauty."

Kacey Musgraves recently collaborated with Reformation on an eco-friendly line

The mascara is said to give a "wet lash" look and is formulated with Orchid Stem Cell Complex and Flake Free Liquid Fiber Technology. "This is without a doubt one of the best mascaras on the market," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Makes my lashes look so full and so long" another remarked, and one even said it was "a dream for sensitive eyes."

Kacey recently collaborated on a limited edition collection with Reformation, designed by Kacey herself. With an earthy, pastoral vibe, the pieces are made with responsible materials like regenerative wool and recycled cashmere.