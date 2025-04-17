Alison Hammond just wore the skirt I've had my eye on for spring - and it's only £49

I'm declaring Alison Hammond's This Morning skirt as one of the best of the season. Honestly, who needs polka dots or stripes when you've got gingham?

Alison's gingham skirt is about as perfect for spring as they come. Black and white gingham print? Tick. Midi length? Tick. A-line shape? Tick. See, it's perfect.

© Instagram Alison's chic gingham skirt is ideal for spring

If someone told me it was designer, or a high end high street piece, I'd believe them because it looks super expensive with its luxe detailing and chic print. But at £49, it's an absolute steal from River Island.

I love how the shape is neither too pencil-like nor too puffy - it's the perfect mix of flared and A-line without being OTT. Available in sizes 6 - 22, it's starting to sell out - I'm calling it the Alison effect.

EXACT MATCH: River Island Black Check Print Midi Skirt © River Island £49 at River Island

I also love how Alison's styled the River Island skirt, with a simple oversized linen shirt from Marks & Spencer. This is one of the brand's most popular pieces, with some sizes already sold out. I can see why to be honest, as it's a great spring to summer essential. I live in linen shirts come summer, either with jeans or shorts, and I like how Alison's smartened up the more casual leaning fabric with her skirt.

Alison tied it at the waist, creating a cropped shirt and I love the styling of that. I often tuck my oversized linen shirts into the waistband of my trousers or skirt, or wear long and loose. They double up as a great cover-up for the beach too, throwing one of over a swimsuit or bikini by the pool.

EXACT MATCH: Marks & Spencer Linen Oversized Shirt © Marks & Spencer £39.50 at Marks & Spencer

This shirt also comes in black and a mid-blue, and I'd size down if you want a more fitted look or even up a few sizes for a really cool loose look.

Alison's most recent stint on This Morning has seen her wear a plethora of incredible finds from the high street, all styled by This Morning's stylist Rachael Hughes. From her red M&S blouse to her cream applique blouse from River Island and faux leather pencil skirt, I'm loving seeing Alison's style evolve this week as she presents the ITV show with Dermot O'Leary.

Plus, how stunning does her glam look? She's got the most incredibly glowing skin, highlighted with a subtle shimmer and a glossy lip. Utter perfection Alison!