I'm a denim dress girlie and Sian Welby's latest outfit proves she is too

Sian Welby's This Morning outfits are proving bad for my bank balance - because I want every single thing she's wearing. From her Barbie pink jumpsuit to the white linen suit she wore, she's now turning her attention to spring dresses and boy, is her latest dress absolute perfection.

Sian's denim dress, worn on Thursday's edition of the ITV show, has already gone into my basket and ordered - that's how cool it is.

© Instagram Sian Welby wearing a cute & Other Stories denim dress on This Morning

The Capital radio host looked super chic as she took on Cat Deeley's presenting duties, along with Dermot O'Leary. Styled to perfection by Rachael Hughes, Sian wore a long sleeved denim mini dress by & Other Stories, £87, which she accessorised with a pair of suede ankle boots, £129 from Dune.

As a fellow denim dress devotee, I thought I had all the styles of denim dresses there were to own but Sian's dress is giving a new vibe. Smart with a cowgirl edge, it's the sharp collar and nipped in waist that give it a more tailored look than you'd expect from a denim dress.

Exact Match: & Other Stories Denim Mini Dress © & Other Stories £87 at & Other Stories

I love the long sleeves too, it adds to the smarter feel while the mid-blue rinse keeps it cool too.

It really taps into the current high street trend of tailored waist pieces; you'll find that cinched in waist look on jackets, cardigans, and shirts along with dresses like Sian's.

The website suggests to wear the dress with suede ballet flats, but I like how Sian has added some height with a pair of heeled suede boots. The mum-of-one's Dune London boots have a pointed toe with stiletto heel.

EXACT MATCH: Dune London Dark Tan High Heel Ankle Boot © Dune London £129 at Dune London

If you're a jeans wearer like me, a denim dress is a great piece to add to your wardrobe for when you want to stretch your style. It's a favourite look among celebrities like Cat Deeley, Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly, and can be as easily worn everyday as it can a special event.

© Instagram Sian's stunning Reiss dress even has pockets - swoon!

As I mentioned, Sian's been giving good dresses this week on This Morning. Yesterday, I loved that she was delighted that her Reiss mini dress had pockets - honestly, there's nothing better than a dress with them. Her belted dress, priced at £180, comes in the most sumptuous chocolate brown with wide straps and a square neckline. She wore it with a pair of ASOS platform heels (a bargain at £35) and a sweet personalised Daisy London necklace, spelling out her baby daughter's name, Ruby in gold script.