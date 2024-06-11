12 mini skirts you’ll love for summer - plus tips on how to style them

In case you hadn’t noticed, mini skirts are back, and in a big way. If you thought the trend had to be left in your teens, you’d be wrong - showing skin is in and mini is the silhouette of the season.
Mini skirts took centre stage once again on the spring/summer 2024 runways, seen at the likes of Miu Miu, Gucci, Loewe and Balmain, from white micro minis to fitted denim styles and baby pink ruffled pieces.
How to style a mini skirt in summer?
Despite preconceptions, a mini skirt can be chic and classy. The key is to balance your pieces. Mini skirts and oversized blazers are a match made in heaven. Ditto to a mini skirt and a trench - ideal in this unpredictable weather. Wear a high neck top underneath and finish with a pair of knee-high boots.
Alternatively, style a mini skirt with an oversized bomber and trainers like Hailey Bieber for a more grungy look, or go super casual with a striped knit jumper à la Emili Sindlev.
If you have the opportunity to wear a more statement outfit, emulate Leonie Hanne's tonal pink ensemble with multiple bold pieces worn at once. She paired a neon pink mini skirt with a baby pink blazer, a pink Balenciaga Hourglass bag and matching metallic heels.
From sequin to pleated pieces, style expert Jeneé Naylor knows how to rock a mini skirt, so I got in touch with her for tips on how to style one this summer.
Mini skirt styling rules - according to Jenee
Keep occasion top of mind: When wearing a mini skirt, you want to keep the occasion top of mind. Are you going somewhere that requires a lot of standing? Walking? Will you be sitting down the majority of the time, etc? The situation at hand can determine the type and style of mini skirt so that you can remain as comfortable, and stylish, as possible.
Outfit balance matters: Mini skirts are a fun way to practice outfit balance. If your mini skirt is more on the micro mini side, you can add some balance by incorporating a longer-sleeve top for more dimension and coverage. I typically like to pair my mini skirts with a long sleeve shirt, blazer, or cardigan so that I don’t feel overly revealing. Pairing your mini skirt with a tall boot, heel, or chunky shoe can also be a fun way to add balance and coverage.
A-Line minis for the win: An A-line silhouette is the perfect way to add a fun twist to wearing a mini skirt. Due to the cut of style and how the shape flows more away from the body, A-line styles tend to be more forgiving in the hips and leave you feeling less exposed. This can be super helpful if you don’t feel comfortable wearing tight, form fitting mini skirts. Bubble and tennis skirts are the perfect styles to test out this silhouette.
Skorts are a great substitute: If the thought of wearing a mini skirt seems a bit too much for you, don’t be afraid to test out skorts as the next best option! It’s still a great way to explore the trend without stepping too far out of your comfort zone. The key is to find a skort that looks similar to a mini skirt, specifically from the front view. This way, it feels more elevated, mature, and isn’t as exposing.
The legs are still the main character: No matter how cute the mini skirt is, we can’t forget about the legs! Don’t forget to keep the legs shiny, glowing, and moisturised so that they can have their moment also. One of my favourite moisturising combinations is mixing the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Butter and the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Oil Mist to create the perfect non-greasy, glowy finish. It keeps my skin looking moisturised all day long!
How I chose the best mini skirts
Style: From tailored mini skirts to statement sequin pieces and classic denim skirts to summer-ready gathered linen styles, there's something for everyone in this edit.
Price: Equally, you'll find pieces for a range of budgets, from £12.99 at H&M to £228 at Reformation.
Cut: Mini means above the knee. Only short skirts are included - no mid-way styles.
& Other Stories Tailored Mini Wrap Skirt
The black mini skirt
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Black, Beige
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
& Other Stories' tailored mini skirt is the perfect daytime piece. Available in both black and beige, it has a flattering wrap cut that secures with a self-tie detail at the side.
Mango Buttoned Mini Skirt
The white mini skirt
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: White
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
From Mango's new SIEDRÉS collaboration comes this cool utility style white mini skirt. With its designer influences and silver hardware detail, it could pass for a much more expensive piece. I love it styled with platform sandals.
New Look Leopard Print Mini Skirt
The leopard print mini skirt
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Leopard Print
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
Tap into one of this season's biggest trends with this leopard print mini skirt from New Look. Made for easy styling, throw it on with a black or white tank top or tee.
H&M A-Line Skirt
The A-line mini skirt
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Black, Cream, Grey
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
As Jeneé says, A-Line silhouettes can be the most flattering of all mini skirt styles. This floaty skirt from H&M is made from heavyweight jersey fabric and comes in three different colours. Reviews say it runs large, so consider sizing down.
Nadine Merabi Nikita White Skirt
The iridescent mini skirt
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: White
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
We all need a few go-to statement pieces in our summer wardrobes, and the Nikita mini skirt from Nadine Merabi is a must-see. The iridescent mini has been hand-embellished with a mixture of white and gold-look beads and sequin fabric. Wear it with a white shirt or matching bralet.
Zara Cut-Out Mini Skirt
The pink mini skirt
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Pink
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: £1.95 within 30 days
Want to emulate Leonie's pink outfit? Zara's mid-rise mini skirt features a cut-out effect thin belt with a metal buckle and an invisible side zip fastening. I love it styled with the matching waistcoat.
Reformation Martina Skirt
The sequin mini skirt
Sizes available: U|K 4-16
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
From Reformation's Ibiza collection comes this amazing sequin mini skirt. With its low-rise waist, fringing and fitted cut, its made to be seen at a beach club.
Abercrombie & Fitch Scarlett Linen-Blend Wrap Mini Skort
Abercrombie's mini skort is a firm favourite in my collection thanks to its soft material and practical, flattering cut. The black colourway is the perfect piece to add to a capsule wardrobe.
Levi's Recrafted Icon Denim Skirt
The denim mini skirt
Sizes available: W24-30
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Levi's are iconic for a reason, so if you want a denim mini skirt that lasts a lifetime, look to the US brand. Available at ASOS, this one has a high-rise waist, belt loops, five-pockets and a casual raw cut hem.
Pull & Bear Gathered Linen Skirt
The gathered mini skirt
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: White,Green
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
For a lightweight linen piece, I love Pull & Bear's white mini skirt with gathered detail. Style it with the matching shirt for a chic tonal outfit this summer.
Ego Disc Sequin Mini Skirt
The silver mini skirt
Sizes available: S-L
Colours available: Silver
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Channel Jeneé in Ego's silver disc sequin mini skirt. Perfect for styling with a white shirt and strappy stilettos on a summer night out, or an equally extra bralet at a festival.
Reiss Edie Leather Mini Skirt
The leather mini skirt
Sizes available: UK 4-14
Colours available: Black, Brown
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
A leather mini skirt is so versatile through every season. This one from Reiss has a straight cut with pockets and cool seam detail. Style it with knee-high boots or loafers.
