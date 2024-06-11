12 mini skirts you’ll love for summer - plus tips on how to style them

In case you hadn’t noticed, mini skirts are back, and in a big way. If you thought the trend had to be left in your teens, you’d be wrong - showing skin is in and mini is the silhouette of the season.

Mini skirts took centre stage once again on the spring/summer 2024 runways, seen at the likes of Miu Miu, Gucci, Loewe and Balmain, from white micro minis to fitted denim styles and baby pink ruffled pieces.

How to style a mini skirt in summer?

Despite preconceptions, a mini skirt can be chic and classy. The key is to balance your pieces. Mini skirts and oversized blazers are a match made in heaven. Ditto to a mini skirt and a trench - ideal in this unpredictable weather. Wear a high neck top underneath and finish with a pair of knee-high boots.

Alternatively, style a mini skirt with an oversized bomber and trainers like Hailey Bieber for a more grungy look, or go super casual with a striped knit jumper à la Emili Sindlev.

If you have the opportunity to wear a more statement outfit, emulate Leonie Hanne's tonal pink ensemble with multiple bold pieces worn at once. She paired a neon pink mini skirt with a baby pink blazer, a pink Balenciaga Hourglass bag and matching metallic heels.

From sequin to pleated pieces, style expert Jeneé Naylor knows how to rock a mini skirt, so I got in touch with her for tips on how to style one this summer.

Mini skirt styling rules - according to Jenee Keep occasion top of mind: When wearing a mini skirt, you want to keep the occasion top of mind. Are you going somewhere that requires a lot of standing? Walking? Will you be sitting down the majority of the time, etc? The situation at hand can determine the type and style of mini skirt so that you can remain as comfortable, and stylish, as possible.

Outfit balance matters: Mini skirts are a fun way to practice outfit balance. If your mini skirt is more on the micro mini side, you can add some balance by incorporating a longer-sleeve top for more dimension and coverage. I typically like to pair my mini skirts with a long sleeve shirt, blazer, or cardigan so that I don't feel overly revealing. Pairing your mini skirt with a tall boot, heel, or chunky shoe can also be a fun way to add balance and coverage.

A-Line minis for the win: An A-line silhouette is the perfect way to add a fun twist to wearing a mini skirt. Due to the cut of style and how the shape flows more away from the body, A-line styles tend to be more forgiving in the hips and leave you feeling less exposed. This can be super helpful if you don't feel comfortable wearing tight, form fitting mini skirts. Bubble and tennis skirts are the perfect styles to test out this silhouette.

Skorts are a great substitute: If the thought of wearing a mini skirt seems a bit too much for you, don't be afraid to test out skorts as the next best option! It's still a great way to explore the trend without stepping too far out of your comfort zone. The key is to find a skort that looks similar to a mini skirt, specifically from the front view. This way, it feels more elevated, mature, and isn't as exposing.

The legs are still the main character: No matter how cute the mini skirt is, we can't forget about the legs! Don't forget to keep the legs shiny, glowing, and moisturised so that they can have their moment also. One of my favourite moisturising combinations is mixing the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Butter and the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Oil Mist

