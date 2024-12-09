Frankie Bridge just found the perfect high street camel coat - and it could pass for a designer piece

From the Princess of Wales to Victoria Beckham, the most stylish women in the world all have a chic camel coat in their repertoire.

Whether you prefer a slim tailored style or a cool oversized fit, they're a must in every autumn/winter wardrobe, and Frankie Bridge just found an amazing high street piece.

Sharing her favourite Christmas Day outfits in this week's fashion round-up, Frankie's Faves, the mum-of-two looked gorgeous posing in a fitted navy co-ord with a Topshop camel coat slung over her shoulders.

Frankie knows camel and navy look so good together

The coat in question is available from ASOS, and despite its reasonable price point, it's made from a cosy wool blend and has a premium-looking cut with its structured silhouette, notch collar and centre vent.

It retails for £119 and is currently available in UK sizes 4-16.

"When I asked in my broadcast channel, over 800 of you said you would opt for smart casual on Christmas Day. This is a perfect option for you." Frankie captioned the Instagram post. "Navy and camel together looks chic and expensive. I love the soft knit co-ord, super comfy for all of the eating and drinking and the skirt is a great length. The skirt can be worn more high waisted if you prefer not to have your tummy on show. This would also style really well with chunky flat boots."

The knitted co-ord by 4th and Reckless is also available at ASOS and still available in several sizes. The fitted cropped jumper is £38, while the matching maxi skirt retails for £45. Frankie completed the look with capped toe heeled boots (which are now in the sale, FYI) and an oversized suede clutch bag that's gone straight on my shopping list.

Camel coats are so easy to style as they go with literally everything. Like Frankie, Princess Kate also wears hers with navy ensembles, but I've seen her look amazing in tonal neutral outfits too.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate wears head-to-toe camel in 2022

I also love how ASOS has dressed the Topshop coat down with straight-leg jeans and a cosy knit. Camel even works really well with red, which is ideal as we move into the holiday season. Think red sweaters or even statement red dresses for a winter party or wedding.

If your shopping for a camel coat but your budget is a bit lower, New Look has this single button tailored style for just £35. The five-star reviews say it's "beautiful", "warm" and "luxe".