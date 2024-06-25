Frankie Bridge has found the £32 strapless dress of the summer – and it's at the top of my wishlist

Frankie Bridge is the queen of the high street right now, and from her formal maxi dresses to her girly minis, the star always has fans swooning over her incredible dress collection.

As part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panelist recently showed off her ASOS strapless maxi dress in the prettiest buttermilk yellow shade, and the effortless style is so perfect for summer.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie teamed the dress with a gold chunky necklace and strappy sandals

The £32 number featured a bandeau design with a relaxed skirt and flattering ruching around the waist, and Frankie, 35, completed the look with a pair of strappy sandals, a gold statement necklace, and a leather handbag.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot of the look, Frankie raved about the high street find. She wrote: "Ok this is the perfect summer dress. No strap marks on sunny days and a loose floaty style to stay cool! Love the colour too and would be so nice for garden parties, dressed up for summer weddings, or to take away on holiday and wear out for lunch. I tried it with a pair of heels too and it also works dressed up!"

The reason I love Frankie's dress so much is down to its versatility. It's flattering on the figure while still being loose enough to wear all day, and it would look beyond stylish with espadrille sandals and a raffia handbag on holiday. For a more laid-back ensemble, I'd recommend opting for a pair of white trainers and gold-trim sunglasses, and due to the ruched silhouette, I could totally see it being dressed up with lilac heels and a matching clutch for summer occasions.

Yellow dresses are a top trend during the warm weather, and Meghan Markle most recently inspired us to brighten up our wardrobe when she stepped out in a Carolina Herrera yellow maxi dress on her trip to Nigeria. The Duchess paired her dress with nude leather heels and gold jewellery, proving that the sunny hue is the colour of the season.

Plenty of other retailers are stocking their versions of the buttermilk yellow dress in time for the hot weather. Karen Millen has a linen midi dress in the sale that looks lovely with gold sandals and matching jewellery, and if you prefer a summer dress with a sleeve, New Look's lace-trim yellow dress will definitely be a staple for daytime dressing.