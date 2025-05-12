Michelle Keegan's tummy-flattering white dress is perfection -  and it's just £50

Every summer wardrobe needs a white daytime dress, and if you're looking for a floaty, tummy-flattering style, Michelle Keegan's is perfection.

The new mum shared a mirror selfie on Instagram this weekend wearing the dreamiest white maxi that's both casual and chic. "A maxi dress is always a staple piece in my summer wardrobe," she wrote. "FYI it comes up on the larger side ladies!"

© @michkeegan Michelle Keegan looked gorgeous in her maxi dress

From its tiered design to the delicate shell embellishments and soft crochet texture, the Very Maxi Dress is an instant wardrobe win. It’s airy but just structured enough to give shape without clinging - basically the holy grail for those warmer days when you want to look effortlessly put together.

With a tiered skirt that gently flares out, this maxi dress skims the body in all the right places. It’s especially flattering around the midsection thanks to its loose fit and subtle waist-nipping seam, so it's perfect if you want something breezy without sacrificing shape. The shell detail gives a nod to boho style that keeps things elevated rather than overly casual.

Michelle Keegan X Very Crochet Shell Embellished Tiered Dress £50 at Very

Part of Michelle's latest collection with Very, it's currently still available online in every size from a UK 6-20 and retails for just £50, which is quite the steal considering how versatile it is. If you prefer a slightly more fitted look, you might want to size down.

The 37-year-old Brassic star added minimal accessories, pairing it with delicate jewellery and barely-there sandals, letting the textured fabric and unique trim do all the talking. While Michelle was spending her day at home, enjoying a BBQ with her mum, this is the kind of piece you could wear to a garden party, brunch with the girls, or on holiday.

I'd style it with a pair of leather slides, gold jewellery and a raffia bag, or even dress it up with heeled sandals and statement jewellery.

If you're shopping for a white maxi dress for summer but you're looking for a more fitted style, take a look at Karen Millen's gorgeous Beach Crochet Maxi Dress. You could wear it over a bikini or a sleek slip dress depending on your plans.

Or if your budget is a bit higher, I love this floral-embellished piece from & Other Stories. Featuring fringe detail, it's very on trend for spring/summer 2025 and would look amazing styled with chunky boots for a festival or sandals at a beach bar.