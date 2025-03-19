I think I just found the SPF skin tint behind Kristen Bell's on-screen glow

The HELLO! Shopping team is fairly, well, I wouldn’t say obsessed with Kristen Bell (okay, maybe a little?), but we have been tracking all things Kristen, from her fancy water bottle to the chic initial necklace she wears as the hilarious and gorgeous Joanne in Nobody Wants This.

So of course when Kristen shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel revealing that she’s returned to the set to shoot season two of the hit Netflix series, I had my eyes peeled for anything that could give me a hint about how she looks so good on screen.

In one scene of the fast-paced clip, Kristen can be seen getting ready to have her makeup done on set. And yes, there it was - a table full of screen-ready makeup products that I think everybody will want. Prepare to be influenced!

© Instagram / @kristenanniebell Kristen's skin looks amazing on and off screen

I spotted a couple of glow-getting products on the counter that are definitely ones to grab. On the table not far from a few Roz hair products, the familiar pink pot of Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 / £18.80, which can also be used as a balm, did not surprise me, as it’s a viral must-have for stars like Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Kelly Ripa.

Then I spied something else: It Cosmetics' CC+ Nude Glow, $47 / £31.20, the combination lightweight foundation and glow serum with SPF 40.

I’m already familiar with It Cosmetics' full coverage Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $47 /£30.40, because, really, who isn't? It’s America’s #1 SPF foundation, after all. In fact, back in 2019, Kristen’s makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl told Refinery 29: "Kristen used to use a more expensive foundation. But then we found the IT CC Cream in Light and it's the perfect dupe — she actually likes it better and now uses it every day."

While it color corrects and provides SPF, just like the CC+ full coverage foundation, the It Cosmetics Nude Glow is more lightweight, providing medium coverage, and kicks the radiance up a notch with the brightening formula.

It's clear that the Kristen is drawn to products that nourish and protect her skin. “I used to feel like I was so concerned with how I look, [but] I think in my 30s and 40s I realized it really is more about health and how I feel,” she told Vogue. "That’s kind of what I’m coming to terms with my skin, is I want my skin to feel healthy at all times.”

More Kristen-approved beauty buys

© FilmMagic Kristen's beauty look at the Critics Choice Awards was created with luxury and drugstore products

By the way, I haven’t been able to track down the "more expensive foundation" in question, as mentioned above, but if you’re looking for a luxury option Kristen still uses, I have just the one for you. MUA Courtney Hart, who created Kristen’s makeup look for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, shared on Instagram that, “For Kristen’s skin, I always use” the Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cream Foundation, $138 / £90.40.

For that awards show, Courtney came up with the ultimate high-low beauty looking using a few of my own holy grail products, like Milk Makeup Sculpt Cream Contour, $24 / £22 (in the shade Stoked) and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish powder $48 / £39 (in Medium). For brows, she used the affordable NYX Cosmetics brow pencil, $8 / £10 in taupe. Genius!

© Instagram / @kristenanniebell The Nobody Wants This star is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury

What shoppers are saying about It Cosmetics Nude Glow

Formulated with 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract Nude Glow is billed as “the first 90% skincare CC+ for an instant healthy glow and brighter skin in four weeks”.

Yes, that sounds amazing - and it comes in 22 shades - but I needed to know what shoppers are saying, too. On the official It Cosmetics site the foundation has a 4.5-star average, which is a very good sign.

One verified shopper says, “So lightweight, feels like you are not wearing makeup,” while another wrote: “this is light, airy and gives me a lil glow!”

In general, reviewers appreciate that it’s lightweight and glowy, while many of the 4% who gave it one star, cited the lack of coverage.

As someone who loves a lightweight founda