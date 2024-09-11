Kristen Bell's demure Reformation dress is so Gossip Girl and I need it in my closet

A celebrity wearing a denim dress shouldn't be news, but when you're wearing the super demure Reformation 'Tagliatelle' dress, we need to stop the press to alert you.

Kristen Bell - famous for her roles in Frozen, The Good Place, and for being the best ever narrator on Gossip Girl - has posted a series of photos from her Glam Squad looking incredible wearing a very on-trend midi dress from the celebrity-favorite brand Reformation.

© Instagram Kristen Bell looked incredible wearing an affordable Reformation dress

I've never worn Reformation, but I've been in the store and everything looks so incredible. It's a real cool-girl brand and the likes of Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are all fans. In fact, Jennifer Aniston recently wore a super affordable slinky dress to an event and nearly broke the internet.

But back to Kristen - another Hollywood darling. She looks absolutely stunning in the denim midi dress with its scoop neckline, fitted bodice and full skirt. This is a dress that should feel like second skin and fit your body to perfection.

According to the website the fabric is a non-stretch denim twill and it's made of 100% Regenerative Cotton.

Priced at $219 (£245 for UK readers) this dress looks designer but without the price tag to match. While the model on the website has the dress styled with a pair of ballet flats, Kristen opted for a pair of strappy sandals to give some height.

The 44-year-old's demure hair and makeup look goes really well with the dress. Kristen was styled by Nicole Chavez who also works with Rachel Bilson. The cute half-up-half-down hairstyle (complete with Jennifer Behr bow) was created by Stephanie Rives and makeup was courtesy of Courtney Hart who has a string of celebrity clients.

If you're questioning whether to order the denim dress, I have three words that may convince you, and those three words are 'it has pockets'.

If this dress is too expensive, I've found a cheaper version from Reiss. The 'Lyle' denim dress is priced at $240 (£148 for UK readers)

In a recent interview with People Style, Kristen said that her husband Dax Shepard sometimes doesn't understand her sense of style, saying: "He gives me fashion critiques when I wear something, but he doesn’t get everything. I’m not really dressing for him, I’m dressing for myself and other women. So, when I wear a pair of paper bag trousers, which I think are divine, he’s like, 'What grandma did you get this from?!' I’m like, 'you don’t get it. You just don’t get it'."

I think a lot of women will relate, but I suspect Dax will give this outfit his seal of approval.