Loved Princess Kate's emerald green polka dot dress? M&S has dropped an amazing £39 lookalike

Princess Kate has been spotted in countless polka dot dresses over the years. From chic designer pieces by Alexandra Rich to autumnal styles by Rixo, she always looks stunning in the royal-approved print.

Back in March 2020, during a three-day tour of Ireland, Kate stepped out in a polka dot midi dress in the most beautiful emerald green hue. She looked amazing, styling it with suede knee-high boots by Ralph Lauren and a Sézane leather belt to cinch in her waist. She completed the look with dainty shamrock jewellery by Daniella Draper and her hair styled in her signature waves.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore the dress to visit a traditional Irish pub in Galway

The dress in question was a bespoke piece by luxury British womenswear label Suzannah. A firm favourite of the 42-year-old royal, she's been seen in countless pieces by the brand, and they always fly off the shelves.

If you loved her look as much as I did, you need to head to M&S as they've just dropped a lookalike in their new autumn/winter collection, and it's gorgeous.

Cut with a chic high neck and a very flattering figure-skimming fit with three-quarter length sleeves, the emerald green polka dot midi is trending at Marks and Spencer. It's already sold out in several sizes, but if you're quick you might still be able to find yours.

It retails for just £39.50 (or $51.99 if you're in the states) and comes in UK sizes 6-22 and three different lengths.

Kate styled hers to perfection with knee-high boots, but I also love how M&S have paired it with metallic heels, and I'd even wear it with some sleek black ballet flats.

If you're shopping for a green polka dot dress but your budget is a bit higher, royal-favourite LK Bennett has recently restocked the exact dress Kate wore back in 2018 and 2019.

The luxe Mortimer Polka Dot dress is made from pure silk and has a fit-and-flare cut that gives the illusion of an hourglass figure. It features an elegant pussybow neckline, pearl buttons, and falls just below the knee.

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate was the epitome of demure in LK Bennett's Mortimer midi dress

At £399/$650 it's an investment piece, but this is a timeless style you'll wear for years to come and is suitable for lots of formal occasions.

The Princess of Wales wore hers with suede olive heeled court shoes and a matching clutch bag for a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and homeless resource centre The Passage in December 2018. She was later spotted in the style worn under a coat when she was pictured walking with Prince William at Sandringham in 2019.