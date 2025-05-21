Memorial Day outfits inspired by Meghan Markle, JLo, Jennifer Aniston & more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Memorial Day outfits inspired by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston & more
meghan markle colombia white hat outfit© Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Memorial Day is a fashion before-and-after: it means it’s time to switch gears on your style if you haven’t already. I’m moving into summer mode - anything that’s less than effortless, breezy and chic, or fun and colorful moves to the back of the closet.

But the big question is: what to wear for Memorial Day? 

I took a deep dive for fashion inspiration, picking some of my favorite celebrity looks so anyone can recreate their signature styles for the weekend, whether you’re planning a backyard BBQ, a trip to the beach, a glam city brunch or anything in between.

So keep scrolling to see how to shop some Pinterest-worthy styles I love, from Jennifer Aniston’s laid-back California classics to Nicky Hilton’s feminine glamour, The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell’s playful prints, to Meghan Markle’s quiet luxury.

Meghan Markle's all white look

meghan markle colombia white hat outfit© Getty Images

I’ve been studying Meghan Markle’s style since she came onto the royal scene. To copy Duchess of Sussex vibes you need sophisticated separates in a neutral palette (they have to be luxe-looking but don’t have to be expensive. Clean lines and elegant accessories are a must! During a visit to Colombia, Meghan showed how an all-white look can still make a major statement. She teamed her Argent top and a white linen maxi skirt from Posse (both sold out) with a boater hat from Hannia Char and handmade earrings by jeweler Maria E Esquivia. Perfect.

A white hat

A white hat

$25.99 at Amazon

Statement earrings

Statement earrings

$32 at Revolve.com

Jennifer Lopez's dress & raffia accessories

In this warmly lit indoor photograph, Jennifer Lopez stands gracefully beside a round table adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and a framed photograph of two children. She wears a soft pink and white gingham milkmaid-style dress that hugs her figure and flares gently at the bottom. Her hair is styled in relaxed waves and partially tucked under a wide-brimmed raffia hat. On her arm, she carries a straw-like raffia tote bag with intricate floral crochet detailing. The ambiance is breezy and summery, with natural light streaming in from a window in the background, highlighting the seaside setting beyond the room. Her expression is serene, radiating a casual elegance.© Instagram / @jlo
Jennifer Lopez in her perfect printed Reformation midi dress and raffia accessories by Dior

JLo is so stunning on stage and on the red carpet, but as much as I love her sparkling bodysuits and cutout dresses, it’s her off-duty style - think European resort vacation -  that has me inspired for summer. She loves Reformation and House of CB, and I’ve spotted her wearing pretty fit-and-flare summer dresses for years - most recently for Mother’s Day. Her figure-flattering pink gingham Reformation dress is sold out, but I found a good dupe from one of her fave brands.

A gingham dress

A gingham dress

$285 at Nordstrom

A floral straw bag

A floral straw bag

$288 at BTB Los Angeles

A straw hat

A straw hat

$22.80 (SAVE 40%) at Macy's

Jennifer Aniston's California casuals

View post on Instagram
 

The Morning Show star’s relaxed, minimalist style is so iconic - she’s comfortable but polished (especially her glossy hair) and seems most comfortable in some well worn in jeans, a tank top and flip flops. The key to Jen's looks? High-quality basics. I only shop my tanks at Uniqlo - you can’t beat the Japanese brand for quality, affordable basics, and cropped jeans and the Friends stars trusty Havaiianas flip flops complete the look.

A white tank

A white tank

$14.99 at Uniqlo

Fray-hem jeans

Fray-hem jeans

$248 at Mother Denim

Casual flip flops

Casual flip flops

$33.50 at Amazon

Natasha Rothwell's polka dots & sneakers

natasha rothwell polka dot dress© GC Images

From Insecure to the White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell has been one for my favorites when it comes to style - I love her bold, vibrant looks on and off the screen. I love her fun prints and comfortable styles, they always make a statement. Polka dot dresses are trending this season, and Natasha Rothwell has shown us all a fun way to style this $248 Reformation 'Naira' dress, which is also available up to size 24. The adidas in monochrome are the perfect touch.  

MATCH: Reformation dress

MATCH: Reformation dress

$248 at Reformation

Adidas sneakers

Adidas sneakers

$89.95 at Amazom

Sarah Jessica Parker

Media Image© GC Images

We’re keeping an eye out for all the looks from the upcoming season of And Just Like That - like Sarah Jessica Parker’s pretty pastels. Take a page from her book and combine complimenting summery hues for a color block effect. So chic.

Pastel pants

Pastel pants

$285 at Reiss

Manolo Blahniks

Manolo Blahniks

$825 at Saks

Kristen Bell's 2-piece set

Media Image© GC Images

Kristen’s wardrobe is super stylish but also super wearable. Most recently her yellow jeans has had the HELLO! Shopping team’s attention. And this is also on our list of faves -her two-piece linen set is right on trend and right in line with her comfortable-chic style.

2-piece linen blend set

2-piece linen blend set

$77.99 at ASOS

