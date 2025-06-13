Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm loyal to leopard print but Alison Hammond's outfit is making me want to cheat on it
Alison Hammond on This Morning© Instagram

I've never wanted to give up leopard print until I saw Alison Hammond's animal print blouse

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
I know animal print comes in all shapes and sizes, but I'm a leopard print stan. I absolutely love leopard print, and have done for years, from leopard print jeans to dresses and bags too. I've swerved buying into the zebra print trend and I excused myself from the furore over cow print, but now I'm reconsidering my stance after seeing a dalmatian print blouse on Alison Hammond.

Hosting Friday's This Morning, Alison wore a New Look White Spot Print Blouse. Technically it's not called dalmatian print by the brand but it looks like it to me. 

  • Alison Hammond was back on our screens presenting Friday's edition of This Morning with Dermot O'Leary.
  • The TV presenter looked super chic in a dalmatian print blouse and denim midi skirt.
  • Alison, 50, wore a New Look blouse costing just £17.99.

The subtle black smudge spots on a white background are giving me the dalmatian print vibes, and you know what? It's a far easier animal print to wear than most as it's a little less bold and a lot more sophisticated. Plus, it taps into the polka dot look which is a forever classic.

Alison Hammond on This Morning© Instagram
Alison's looking chic on Friday's This Morning

Her blouse is available in sizes 6 - 32, and I'd suggest wearing it slightly oversized like Alison. And let's not skip the price - it's only £17.99. 

Alison, who fronts BBC's Big Weekend TV series, wore the blouse, which features short sleeves and a v-neck, with a cute denim skirt. Her stylist, Rachael Hughes, told me it's the Monsoon Martha Plait Denim Midi Skirt, currently on sale for £48.30, reduced from £69. 

EXACT MATCH: New Look White Spot Print Blouse

White Spot Print Blouse© New Look

£17.99 at New Look

A denim skirt is a great summer buy, especially if you can't give up your jeans but don't want to be wearing a denim short. Alison's teamed it with a blouse, but I love denim skirts with a slogan tee for a laidback look.

EXACT MATCH: Monsoon Martha Plait Denim Midi Skirt

Monsoon Martha Skirt© Monsoon

£48.30 (save 30%) at Monsoon

My fave Alison outfits

The Bombshell author is no stranger to wearing prints, and the 50-year-old TV presenter manages to find interesting patterns - there's no obvious florals or stripes on her.

Alison Hammond on This Morning© Shutterstock
Alison loves a printed outfit, as seen on This Morning recently

I love how she embraces colours and prints, and it makes me want to be a little more daring with my fashion choices. I was in awe of her Next palm print co-ord worn last year; it was exactly the sort of outfit I wanted to be wearing in the weather, with its loose top and matching trousers. So chic!

Another of my Alison faves was the Rixo top and skirt, in a monochrome Leo print. The ruffles, the puff bias cut skirt, oh chef's kiss Alison. And let's not forget the giraffe print shirt dress - perfection!

