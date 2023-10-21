Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alex Jones wows in skintight trousers and must-see knitwear - shop the look

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Alex Jones amazes in fitted trousers and must-see jumper – shop the look

The One Show is giving us party season style inspo with her metallic outfit

alex jones in white dress at ntas
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Share this:

Alex Jones is always brightening up our screens while hosting The One Show, but this week the star dazzled more than ever in her must-see metallic outfit.

The presenter looked incredible in a pair of fitted silver trousers, which she teamed with an H&M striped jumper with the prettiest glitter detailing.

alex jones in silver trousers instagram© Instagram
Alex looked stunning in the sparkling silver look

The knitwear's sparkly finish perfectly complemented Alex's metallic trousers, and the star rounded off the look with a pair of black strappy heels.

Looking party season ready, Alex wore her hair in her signature loose waves that perfectly framed her face, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to finish. Stunning!

While Alex's outfit is unfortunately out of stock, we've found some similar styles that will help you to channel the look. 

Pull & Bear's silver trousers look just like Alex's Zara pair with the flattering skinny fit and high waist. Featuring a stretch design for added comfort, we love them styled with an oversized black jumper and ballet flats for an on-trend day-to-night look. 

Yours Clothing's grey striped jumper is so perfect for winter. The scoop neckline and cosy fit make the knit great for wearing alone or as an extra layer, and the neutral striped design will go with just about any outfit. 

Alex took to her Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous snap of herself and her former co-star Alex Scott, as the pair were reunited on Friday's episode of The One Show.

alex scott and alex jones the one show© Instagram
Alex Scott returned to The One Show on Friday

The pair posed together in the BBC studio, and the former Lioness looked angelic in a white maxi dress with ribbed detailing and a side slit, perfectly paired with white knee-high boots. 

Feeling inspired? Shop more silver trousers

  • Amy Lynn silver trousers

    Amy Lynn Lupe Silver Trousers

    Selfridges just restocked the Amy Lynn silver trousers seen on Jessica Skye. They're cut from non-stretch faux leather in a straight-leg silhouette with a mid-rise waist. At less than £100, we expect them to sell out quickly for a second time.

  • Warehouse silver trousers

    Warehouse Croc Faux Leather Silver Trousers

    These silver trousers from Warehouse are the best lookalikes we've found for the sell-out ROTATE Birger Christensen pair. They feature a faux croc leather design and straight-leg cut. We love them styled with a contrasting white tank top.

  • Bershka silver trousers

    Bershka Straight-Leg Silver Trousers

    Worn by Frankie Bridge, these silver trousers from Bershka look far more expensive than their £25.99 price tag. Made from faux leather they feature a high-rise straight-leg fit, front pockets and belt loops.

  • Mango silver trousers

    Mango Wide-Leg Trousers

    Mango has dropped the perfect wide-leg pair of silver trousers in their new season collection. They have a mid-rise full-length cut and we'll be pairing them with contrasting fitted tops. Hurry, they're selling fast.

  • Karen Millen silver trousers

    Karen Millen Straight-Leg Silver Trousers

    From Karen Millen's Elle Macpherson collection comes these amazing straight-leg silver trousers. High shine with a cropped cut, we love them styled with an oversized white shirt.

  • By Malina silver trousers

    By Malina Leather Daphne Silver Trousers

    Trousers don’t come much more coveted than this silver pair courtesy of designer Scandi brand By Malina. They feature a high waist, metallic coating and croc finish.

  • River Island silver trousers

    River Island Metallic Silver Trousers

    River Island's metallic silver trousers have finally dropped back in stock. The sell-out high street pair have a straight-leg design and are further proof an oversized white shirt creates an amazing autumn ensemble.

  • Arket Silver Trousers

    Arket Cropped Silver Trousers

    With hidden cotton elastane at the waist, Arket’s smooth leather silver trousers are so comfortable despite their tight fit. The mid-waist style is cut with a cropped leg, ending with a kick flare and raw hem.

  • Bouguessa silver trousers

    Bouguessa Charlotte Leather Silver Trousers

    Bouguessa's Charlotte pants have been expertly cut to a straight leg from panels of luxe metallic-silver leather. They’ve been treated to give that cool, slightly cracked look. We love them styled with a chic black blazer.

  • Helmut Lang silver trousers

    Helmut Lang Belted Silver Trousers

    With their loose fit, zip detail and utilitarian feel, this pair of silver trousers by Helmut Lang is giving us serious 90s vibes. They feature a detachable belt and could be worn with both trainers and strappy heeled sandals.

  • ASOS silver trousers

    Naked Wardrobe Silver Trousers

    Naked Wardrobe's silver trousers are made from faux croc leather with a flattering high-rise waist and relaxed tapered cut. Available at ASOS, you can also buy the matching strapless silver top for a statement party season outfit.

  • Nasty Gal silver trousers

    Nasty Gal Star Faux Leather Silver Trousers

    Featuring a metallic hue and star detail, Nasty Gal's faux leather silver trousers are festival perfection. We'd wear them with a black crop top and matching chunky boots.

Other topics

More Shopping

See more