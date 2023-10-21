Alex Jones amazes in fitted trousers and must-see jumper – shop the look

Alex Jones is always brightening up our screens while hosting The One Show, but this week the star dazzled more than ever in her must-see metallic outfit.
The presenter looked incredible in a pair of fitted silver trousers, which she teamed with an H&M striped jumper with the prettiest glitter detailing.
The knitwear's sparkly finish perfectly complemented Alex's metallic trousers, and the star rounded off the look with a pair of black strappy heels.
Looking party season ready, Alex wore her hair in her signature loose waves that perfectly framed her face, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to finish. Stunning!
While Alex's outfit is unfortunately out of stock, we've found some similar styles that will help you to channel the look.
Pull & Bear's silver trousers look just like Alex's Zara pair with the flattering skinny fit and high waist. Featuring a stretch design for added comfort, we love them styled with an oversized black jumper and ballet flats for an on-trend day-to-night look.
Yours Clothing's grey striped jumper is so perfect for winter. The scoop neckline and cosy fit make the knit great for wearing alone or as an extra layer, and the neutral striped design will go with just about any outfit.
The pair posed together in the BBC studio, and the former Lioness looked angelic in a white maxi dress with ribbed detailing and a side slit, perfectly paired with white knee-high boots.
Feeling inspired? Shop more silver trousers
Amy Lynn Lupe Silver Trousers
Selfridges just restocked the Amy Lynn silver trousers seen on Jessica Skye. They're cut from non-stretch faux leather in a straight-leg silhouette with a mid-rise waist. At less than £100, we expect them to sell out quickly for a second time.
Warehouse Croc Faux Leather Silver Trousers
These silver trousers from Warehouse are the best lookalikes we've found for the sell-out ROTATE Birger Christensen pair. They feature a faux croc leather design and straight-leg cut. We love them styled with a contrasting white tank top.
Bershka Straight-Leg Silver Trousers
Worn by Frankie Bridge, these silver trousers from Bershka look far more expensive than their £25.99 price tag. Made from faux leather they feature a high-rise straight-leg fit, front pockets and belt loops.
Mango Wide-Leg Trousers
Mango has dropped the perfect wide-leg pair of silver trousers in their new season collection. They have a mid-rise full-length cut and we'll be pairing them with contrasting fitted tops. Hurry, they're selling fast.
Karen Millen Straight-Leg Silver Trousers
From Karen Millen's Elle Macpherson collection comes these amazing straight-leg silver trousers. High shine with a cropped cut, we love them styled with an oversized white shirt.
By Malina Leather Daphne Silver Trousers
Trousers don’t come much more coveted than this silver pair courtesy of designer Scandi brand By Malina. They feature a high waist, metallic coating and croc finish.
River Island Metallic Silver Trousers
River Island's metallic silver trousers have finally dropped back in stock. The sell-out high street pair have a straight-leg design and are further proof an oversized white shirt creates an amazing autumn ensemble.
Arket Cropped Silver Trousers
With hidden cotton elastane at the waist, Arket’s smooth leather silver trousers are so comfortable despite their tight fit. The mid-waist style is cut with a cropped leg, ending with a kick flare and raw hem.
Bouguessa Charlotte Leather Silver Trousers
Bouguessa's Charlotte pants have been expertly cut to a straight leg from panels of luxe metallic-silver leather. They’ve been treated to give that cool, slightly cracked look. We love them styled with a chic black blazer.
Helmut Lang Belted Silver Trousers
With their loose fit, zip detail and utilitarian feel, this pair of silver trousers by Helmut Lang is giving us serious 90s vibes. They feature a detachable belt and could be worn with both trainers and strappy heeled sandals.
Naked Wardrobe Silver Trousers
Naked Wardrobe's silver trousers are made from faux croc leather with a flattering high-rise waist and relaxed tapered cut. Available at ASOS, you can also buy the matching strapless silver top for a statement party season outfit.
Nasty Gal Star Faux Leather Silver Trousers
Featuring a metallic hue and star detail, Nasty Gal's faux leather silver trousers are festival perfection. We'd wear them with a black crop top and matching chunky boots.