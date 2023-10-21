Alex Jones amazes in fitted trousers and must-see jumper – shop the look

Alex Jones is always brightening up our screens while hosting The One Show, but this week the star dazzled more than ever in her must-see metallic outfit.

The presenter looked incredible in a pair of fitted silver trousers, which she teamed with an H&M striped jumper with the prettiest glitter detailing.

© Instagram Alex looked stunning in the sparkling silver look

The knitwear's sparkly finish perfectly complemented Alex's metallic trousers, and the star rounded off the look with a pair of black strappy heels.

Looking party season ready, Alex wore her hair in her signature loose waves that perfectly framed her face, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy nude lip to finish. Stunning!

While Alex's outfit is unfortunately out of stock, we've found some similar styles that will help you to channel the look.

Pull & Bear's silver trousers look just like Alex's Zara pair with the flattering skinny fit and high waist. Featuring a stretch design for added comfort, we love them styled with an oversized black jumper and ballet flats for an on-trend day-to-night look.

Yours Clothing's grey striped jumper is so perfect for winter. The scoop neckline and cosy fit make the knit great for wearing alone or as an extra layer, and the neutral striped design will go with just about any outfit.

Alex took to her Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous snap of herself and her former co-star Alex Scott, as the pair were reunited on Friday's episode of The One Show.

© Instagram Alex Scott returned to The One Show on Friday

The pair posed together in the BBC studio, and the former Lioness looked angelic in a white maxi dress with ribbed detailing and a side slit, perfectly paired with white knee-high boots.

Feeling inspired? Shop more silver trousers