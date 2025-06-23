All the celeb Ascot outfits you can ACTUALLY shop for less than £350

Ascot may be over for 2025, but that doesn't mean I'm not over the outfits - because this year's Ascot outfits were something else.

It felt like racegoers really understood the memo this year, adhering to the Ascot dress rules and dressing in their finery for the annual horse race that sees guests including royalty, celebrities, influencers and TV stars look the part. I'm not even going to a horse race this year, but I do have a wedding on the calendar and I'm using some of the best dressed celebs to inspire my wedding guest outfit.

While of course there were designer dresses and bespoke gowns, but this year was a refreshing mix of high end labels and high street, with plenty of famous women wearing dresses under £350 - and many are still available to buy.

It wasn't just the dresses that erred on the more affordable side than expected, but accessories too including fascinators, shoes and bags. Many even rewore dresses from their wardrobe and updated with new accessories, which let's be honest, we all do it. That's a cheaper way to refresh an older dress, isn't it?

I've trawled through the Ascot pictures, cross referenced with the high street and found the celebrity Ascot dresses that are more affordable than you'd have thought...

Outfits you can shop from this year's Ascot red carpet lineup

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie's red Whistles dress I had to start with Princess Eugenie because her royal Ascot outfits 2025 really were something. I'm not saying she owned it this year, but I'm also not not saying that. Top of my list was her red Whistles dress, priced at £199 / $399.The flattering dress has that fit and flare silhouette us women with hips love, and the elegant twist neckline was a welcome surprise. The colour was incredible, a tomato red which is big for summer, and looked bold with a matching headpiece and neutral accessories. Bravo, Eugenie! I'd wear with gold accessories and white heels for a wedding, or add raffia detailed pieces to make it modern.

© Instagram Clodagh McKenna's Striped Midi This Morning chef and cookbook author Clodagh McKenna kept her style monochromatic with this striking black and white striped dress. I tracked it down at Club L London, for £180 / $295. What I love about this dress is that it looks classic, but is actually a very on-trend shape with a dropped waist, the style of the season. The wide straps are handy for hiding shapewear, too.

© Getty Carole Middleton's ME+EM lace dress Butter yellow for occasion wear is huge news for 2025, so thanks to Carole Middleton for finding this chic and elegant dress in the shade of the season. Carole's dress is in fact from royal fave brand ME+EM, and great inspiration for any mother of the bride. It'll cost you £325 / $595 and is the sort of midi dress you'll pull out for many an occasion; just switch up your accessories to change your look.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall's baby blue dress Zara Tindall's always a joy to see at Ascot, as she really knows how to dress for this occasion! One of my fave looks of hers this year was the baby blue midi dress by Rebecca Vallance. Zara's is a bespoke version of the label's Skye mini dress, and while you can't buy Zara's midi version, the mini is available and it's on sale - for just £365. You can add your own belt (I'd go for a cream or white thin belt like Zara's) and you've got a right royal look for less.

© Instagram Gemma Owen's elegant cream dress HELLO!'s Leanne loved Gemma Owen's Karen Millen look so much she wrote a whole article about it! But I couldn't create this feature without including it, as it's such a classic midi dress, with long sleeves, a roll neck neckline and crepe material. Best part? It's on sale for £159.20.

© Instagram Millie Mackintosh's baby blue caped dress Ex-Made In Chelsea star Millie looked ethereal in this caped, flowing, ruffle-infused gown. I loved the colour, a baby sky blue, and the detailing is stunning. Millie's dress is the Harper Chiffon Gown from Needle & Thread, costing £350 / $560. It's a beautiful cut, as it's loose with a cinched waist to flatter the figure.

© Instagram Louise Roe's blazer dress Presenter Louise Roe ticked all the trends; a blazer dress, red and vintage inspired. Dreamy! Her red midi dress is the very sophisticated Karen Millen Tailored Blazer dress, currently on sale for £183.20. Louise's styling is inspired, with a black hat and shoes.

© Instagram India Reynolds butter yellow gown Ex-Love Islander India Reynolds wore the sweetest Odd Muse butter yellow dress to Ascot. I love the shape, with its fit and flare silhouette, high neck and full skirt, and it'll only set you back £145.

© Instagram Helen Flanagan's embellished Karen Millen gown Erm, wow! Soap actress Helen Flanagan chose this uber elegant gown for her Ascot visit, and I think it's stunning. Not one to wear to a wedding, in Helen's colour choice - unless you're the bride - her Karen Millen Embellished Maxi Georgette Dress actually comes in baby blue, sage green and red too. The dress looks extremely expensive, but in fact is on sale for £279.20 / $431.20.