Susanna Reid, 54, sizzles on GMB in a red dress from Next - and it's only £36

Susanna Reid is the queen of morning TV and on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain she proved she's the queen of high street fashion, too, in a stunning red midi dress.

With sweltering temperatures across the UK, Susanna looked red hot in a gorgeous dress, which she wore with a nude pointy court shoe and natural makeup.

AT A GLANCE Susanna Reid is the host of Good Morning Britain and on Tuesday 1 July she wore a red midi dress from Next.

The Next dress

The morning TV star is styled by Debbie Harper.

This simple yet detailed midi dress is so perfect for this weather, as it's swishy and lightweight while still being office appropriate. For me, it's the puffed sleeves that elevate it from a classic red dress to something altogether more stylish.

© Instagram Susanna Reid was a lady in red on GMB

This dress is ideal for daywear, and is versatile enough to be worn to a wedding or formal occasion; just add heels, a bouclé jacket and all the accessories needed, like a fascinator and clutch bag. Alternatively, dress it down with gladiator sandals for a casual BBQ.

Looking at the reviews for the dress, they're overwhelming positive with phrases like "gorgeous" and "classic" being the theme. "Gorgeous dress purchased as I was going to a wedding - looks much more expensive than it looks and it’s a great fit for my shape."

EXACT MATCH: Next Red Puff Sleeve Midi Dress © Next £36 at Next

The dress is available in sizes 6 - 26, plus Tall, but is selling fast - not surprising really, as it's a brilliant price for such a statement dress.

If red isn't for you, it also comes in more subdued colours, including brown and white polka dot, or navy floral.

Susanna's stylist, Debbie Harper, commented on how beautiful the colour looks on Susanna. "This colour looks fabulous on Susanna! Do you agree?" she posted on Instagram. Debbie's followers agreed, calling Susanna "sensational" and "lovely" in the red midi.

Susanna's best dresses - our favourites

Susanna gives good dress after good dress on GMB, and recently, she's been wearing some absolutely stunning high street pieces. I whittled her most recent looks down to my favourite three, chosen for their flattering shapes, summery colours and availability to buy.

© Instagram Susanna wearing, from left, Hobbs, Whistles and Boden dresses on GMB

Starting with a Hobbs Floral Dress, I love the pattern of this midi dress as it's bright without being too bold, and has an interesting keyhole neckline. Next up is a slinky Whistles mesh dress, reduced to £59 and the most beautiful sea green shade. Finally, Susanna's Boden dress was already a bestseller of the British brand but sky rocketed when Susanna wore it. The Ellie Flutter Tea Dress, £112, is available in a few sizes so I'd snap one up, quick!