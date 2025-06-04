Cat Deeley's sheer top is the perfect summer tee if you hate showing off your arms

Cat Deeley has a knack for knowing when I need some fashion inspiration, especially for this in between weather. Cat's latest This Morning look is exactly the inspiration I needed.

On Wednesday's show, the 48-year-old looked super chic in a tonal cream ensemble, styling a pair of wide leg cream trousers with a sheer, crochet long sleeve top.

The presenter's top is the Whistles Crochet Long Sleeve Knit, £129.

Crochet is a key summer trend, great for wearing with denim, linen or as a beach cover-up, says HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley.

Cat turned to the high street for her outfit, choosing a £129 top from Whistles and a pair of trousers from Zara, which have sold out online.

The Whistles White Crochet Long Sleeve Knit is an on-trend alternative to a T-shirt this summer, and gives a smarter finish to an ensemble. The top, cut to a regular fit, is great for sunny days and breeze evenings, with its open-knit structure that forms a cool geometric pattern. It's classic round neckline gives the vibe of a T-shirt, and it fastens with a keyhole at the back.

© Instagram Cat's chic ensemble included a Whistles top and high street trousers

For me, the piece de resistance is the long sleeves. Ideal for those who aren't the biggest fans of their upper arms, it provides full coverage while still being a breezy choice thanks to the open-knit and crochet material. It's an on-trend piece, granted, but crochet is always a good idea in summer, and a great piece to elevate your denim shorts or summer trousers.

EXACT MATCH: Whistles White Crochet Long Sleeve Knit © Whistles £129 at Whistles $259 at Whistles

Available in sizes XS - XL, it can be worn with a vest or light top underneath, or just a bra. It would double up as a great cover-up on the beach too, worn over swimwear for when you pop to the beach bar or an al-fresco lunch.

I think raffia accessories look gorgeous with crochet, and you'll find plenty of raffia or straw bags on the high street, be it a small crossbody bag, a clutch or a large tote.

If you're wanting to emulate Cat's look but your budget is a little lower, Next has a brilliant crochet top to get Cat's vibe.

The Long Sleeved Boho Top is £40, has a similar pattern and also comes in blue.

CLOSE MATCH: Next Crochet Top © Next £40 at Next

As for Cat's trousers, head to H&M for the linen-blend wide-leg trousers, £29.99. They have a similar tailored structure to Cat's, and the linen blend make them a breathable choice for hot weather days.

Cat also revealed a beauty essential of hers, and it's such a classic beauty product that you probably already own it. Cat shared on her Insta-story that she was using the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream throughout the show. The product, a skin moisturiser, can be used to hydrate skin, lips and dry patches plus doubles up as a glow-giving beauty product.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is a big fan of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

I'm also a big fan of this, and keep a tube in my handbag at all times. I love it as a lip balm, but it's also great for hydrating my cuticles - a multitasking wonder, if you ask me.