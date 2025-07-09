Princess Kate's Dior tulle skirt makes me want one - here are the 6 I seriously rate

Tulle is big news right now, spotted at the likes of Chanel, Issey Miyake, Simone Rocha, and Dior Cruise. Romantic, feminine pieces took centre stage on the catwalk with both sleek, sheer looks and draping, voluminous styles.
How to style a tulle skirt
For royal-worthy style, channel Princess Kate by wearing a blazer over your tulle midi skirt. The mum-of-three completed her look with a hat by British milliner Jess Collett and a pair of nude suede heels, adding a number of heirloom jewels, including pearl drop earrings and a pearl chocker from the personal collection of the late Queen.
Kate's Dior jacket is the brand's signature Bar style which features clean lines and a nipped in waist. To make your outfit more casual and modern, try a slightly more oversized, drop shoulder cut. For a daytime ensemble you can dress it down further with a white T-shirt, while a chic silk blouse is another option for the evening.
I could see Princess Kate wearing Phase Eight's elegant Lila skirt. The tulle is cut in layers for soft movement and the ivory colourway could be styled with metallic heels or even dressed down with a pair of sleek white trainers.
Boden's ruffle tulle midi skirt is cut in the most flattering fit-and-flare shape. Fully lined and featuring an elasticated waist, the navy shade means it can be worn every season. Dress it up with a silk shirt or down with a sleeveless knit.
With its sorbet hues, ME+EM's semi-sheer tulle skirt is perfect for summer. The stripes highlight the flowing silhouette and it features an additional lining for extra coverage. I love it styled with metallic sandals and a white silk blouse.
River Island's tulle midi skirt is pure balletcore. The ultra feminine design features sheer layers (with coverage in all of the right places), and it has a statement tiered design. It also comes in baby blue.
A brand worn and loved by Kate herself, Needle & Thread offers princess-worthy pieces like this midi skirt made from layers of soft tulle. Available in six different shades, it features a sweeping hemline and is finished with a satin ribbon at the waist.
