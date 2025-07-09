Princess Kate's Dior tulle skirt makes me want one - here are the 6 I seriously rate

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Dior for the first time on Tuesday, wearing a tailored blazer and tulle skirt by the Parisian fashion house to welcome President Macron of France to the UK on a three-day state visit.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate looked beautiful in blush pink Dior

Known for 'diplomatic dressing', in true Kate style, the 43-year-old royal made a nod not only to his country but also to one of the biggest trends seen on the spring/summer 2025 runways.

Tulle is big news right now, spotted at the likes of Chanel, Issey Miyake, Simone Rocha, and Dior Cruise. Romantic, feminine pieces took centre stage on the catwalk with both sleek, sheer looks and draping, voluminous styles.

[L-R Issy Miyake, Chanel, Simone Rocha, Dior]

How to style a tulle skirt

For royal-worthy style, channel Princess Kate by wearing a blazer over your tulle midi skirt. The mum-of-three completed her look with a hat by British milliner Jess Collett and a pair of nude suede heels, adding a number of heirloom jewels, including pearl drop earrings and a pearl chocker from the personal collection of the late Queen.

Kate's Dior jacket is the brand's signature Bar style which features clean lines and a nipped in waist. To make your outfit more casual and modern, try a slightly more oversized, drop shoulder cut. For a daytime ensemble you can dress it down further with a white T-shirt, while a chic silk blouse is another option for the evening.

The best tulle skirts to shop for summer 2025

Phase Eight Lila Tulle Skirt £55 at Phase Eight $100 at Phase Eight US Editor's Note: I could see Princess Kate wearing Phase Eight's elegant Lila skirt. The tulle is cut in layers for soft movement and the ivory colourway could be styled with metallic heels or even dressed down with a pair of sleek white trainers.

Boden Tulle Skirt £120 at Boden $165 at Boden US Editor's Note: Boden's ruffle tulle midi skirt is cut in the most flattering fit-and-flare shape. Fully lined and featuring an elasticated waist, the navy shade means it can be worn every season. Dress it up with a silk shirt or down with a sleeveless knit.

ME+EM Tulle Maxi Skirt £295 at ME+EM $495 at ME+EM US Editor's Note: With its sorbet hues, ME+EM's semi-sheer tulle skirt is perfect for summer. The stripes highlight the flowing silhouette and it features an additional lining for extra coverage. I love it styled with metallic sandals and a white silk blouse.



River Island Mesh Tulle Skirt £46 at River Island $104 at River Island US Editor's Note: River Island's tulle midi skirt is pure balletcore. The ultra feminine design features sheer layers (with coverage in all of the right places), and it has a statement tiered design. It also comes in baby blue.

Karen Millen Tulle Woven Maxi Skirt £99 at Karen Millen $179 at Karen Millen US Editor's Note: How amazing is this tulle skirt by Karen Millen? It would work for any party styled with a simple, fitted top to balance the exaggerated silhouette. It features sheer layers and a high waistline.

Free People Nigel Preston Anne Tulle Skirt £165 at Free People $199.95 at Free People US Editor's Note: Free People perfectly demonstrate how to dress down a tulle skirt with this vintage-inspired piece by Nigel Preston. It has a voluminous shape with a dropped waist seam and lace detail.